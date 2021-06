IRMIX Radio's #1 Artist, Playboii Red with Pose This Week's # 2 Song, Martone The Emperor of House Music, All Through the Night Down 2 spots from #1 to #3 Intelligent Diva, No Justice

IRMIX Radio Top 20 Countdown Week Ending June 12, 2021

ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Returning shows to IRMIX Radio for the week of June 13, 2021, Industry Revue with Martone, and Tee Spence. Tea Time Tuesdays with Tee, Friday Night Jamz with DJ Suspence, Friday Night Jamz with DJ Extreme Detroit, and the newly added show My House with DJ Chiavestelli.IRMIX Radio had produced some potentially award-winning programs such as Common Sense Required with Stacey and Wanda, and The Bridge with Cory George but the hosts of those programs had other commitments that would not allow them to continue on. We wish them nothing but success in their careers.The IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown Week Ending, June 12, 202120. Space Motion Pong Ping Nonstop19. Megan The Stallion Body 1501 Certified Ent.18. DC PBX Feat. Reba McEntire Survivor Platinum Level Production17. KG Salone Feat. Memish Follow Me Diamond Kingdom Ent.16. CID & Westend, Martha Wash, Jocelyn Brown Jumpin’ Repopulate Mars15. Cin Diego She Workin’ Stepintheglow Publishing14. Guillie Beezy Where it Started At Gullie Beezy13. Chris Milo Poisoned Love Milo Music12. Unc6 Billionaire Modern Touch Music11. TariaJaybre Anointing TJM Music10. Caleb Gentry Good 2 Me Platinum Keyz Recordings9. Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF8. DJ Eddie Fludd feat. Eartha Kitt Lovin’ Spree Eddie Fludd Productions7. Wh0 feat. Clementine Douglas Out of Time Wh0 Plays6. Shante Nicole Quicksand 171621 Records DK5. Gordon City You’ve Done Enough Positiva4. Tebe Zalango Yea yea yea … The Flow of the Nite3. Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music2. Martone All Through the Night EEMG LLC1. Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment