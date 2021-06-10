IRMIX Radio Top 20 Countdown Week Ending June 12, 2021
IRMIX Radio had produced some potentially award-winning programs such as Common Sense Required with Stacey and Wanda, and The Bridge with Cory George ...”ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Returning shows to IRMIX Radio for the week of June 13, 2021, Industry Revue with Martone, and Tee Spence. Tea Time Tuesdays with Tee, Friday Night Jamz with DJ Suspence, Friday Night Jamz with DJ Extreme Detroit, and the newly added show My House with DJ Chiavestelli.
— IRMIX Radio
IRMIX Radio had produced some potentially award-winning programs such as Common Sense Required with Stacey and Wanda, and The Bridge with Cory George but the hosts of those programs had other commitments that would not allow them to continue on. We wish them nothing but success in their careers.
The IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown Week Ending, June 12, 2021
20. Space Motion Pong Ping Nonstop
19. Megan The Stallion Body 1501 Certified Ent.
18. DC PBX Feat. Reba McEntire Survivor Platinum Level Production
17. KG Salone Feat. Memish Follow Me Diamond Kingdom Ent.
16. CID & Westend, Martha Wash, Jocelyn Brown Jumpin’ Repopulate Mars
15. Cin Diego She Workin’ Stepintheglow Publishing
14. Guillie Beezy Where it Started At Gullie Beezy
13. Chris Milo Poisoned Love Milo Music
12. Unc6 Billionaire Modern Touch Music
11. TariaJaybre Anointing TJM Music
10. Caleb Gentry Good 2 Me Platinum Keyz Recordings
9. Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF
8. DJ Eddie Fludd feat. Eartha Kitt Lovin’ Spree Eddie Fludd Productions
7. Wh0 feat. Clementine Douglas Out of Time Wh0 Plays
6. Shante Nicole Quicksand 171621 Records DK
5. Gordon City You’ve Done Enough Positiva
4. Tebe Zalango Yea yea yea … The Flow of the Nite
3. Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music
2. Martone All Through the Night EEMG LLC
1. Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment
