Top Texas Firm GoransonBain Ausley Welcomes Dallas Attorney Chandler Rice Winslow
GoransonBain Ausley is pleased to welcome seasoned family law attorney Chandler Rice Winslow.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Chandler Rice Winslow is bringing her talent and legal expertise to GoransonBain Ausley’s Dallas office.
“Growing up in Dallas, I have always known the impeccable reputation of GoransonBain Ausley for having intelligent, thoughtful, and effective attorneys,” Winslow said. “I am honored and excited to be working alongside my esteemed colleagues to provide exceptional legal services to my hometown community.”
Over the course of her 12-year career, Winslow has worked to provide her clients with peace of mind through trust and communication. Her primary areas of practice are divorce, adoption, alimony maintenance, complex property division, child custody and visitation, premarital and post-marital agreements, asset and wealth valuation. On top of working in family law, Winslow also has experience in business and real estate law.
The addition of Chandler Winslow reflects GoransonBain Ausley’s commitment to working with attorneys who strive for the best possible outcome while minimizing the disruption to clients’ lives. GoransonBain Ausley is one of Texas’s largest family law firms, with attorneys in Austin, Dallas, and Plano.
