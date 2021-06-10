St Johnsbury Barracks/Aggravated Assault with a firearm

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A402644

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Matthew Tarricone

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME:6/8/21 at approximately 0055 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Charles St, Lyndonville

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

ACCUSED: Cody Shatney

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Hunter Allen

AGE:20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville

VICTIM: Hunter Lafond

AGE:21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord

VICTIM: Alyssa Gochie

AGE:30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville

VICTIM: Cassandra Suliveres

AGE:31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 8, 2021 at approximately 00:55 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call about individuals yelling and screaming and then gun shots being heard on Charles St in Lyndonville. Through investigation it was discovered that Cody Shatney had gotten into an altercation with the victims and discharged a firearm. No one was injured as a result of the incident. The Caledonia State’s Attorney’s Office directed that the suspect would be charged as an adult. The offender was lodged for lack of bail and seen in the Caledonia Superior Court on 06/09/21 for arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/21

COURT: Caledonia Superior Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.