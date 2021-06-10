St Johnsbury Barracks/Aggravated Assault with a firearm
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A402644
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Matthew Tarricone
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME:6/8/21 at approximately 0055 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Charles St, Lyndonville
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
ACCUSED: Cody Shatney
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Hunter Allen
AGE:20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville
VICTIM: Hunter Lafond
AGE:21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord
VICTIM: Alyssa Gochie
AGE:30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville
VICTIM: Cassandra Suliveres
AGE:31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 8, 2021 at approximately 00:55 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call about individuals yelling and screaming and then gun shots being heard on Charles St in Lyndonville. Through investigation it was discovered that Cody Shatney had gotten into an altercation with the victims and discharged a firearm. No one was injured as a result of the incident. The Caledonia State’s Attorney’s Office directed that the suspect would be charged as an adult. The offender was lodged for lack of bail and seen in the Caledonia Superior Court on 06/09/21 for arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/21
COURT: Caledonia Superior Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.