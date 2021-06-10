Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,360 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks/Aggravated Assault with a firearm

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21A402644

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Matthew Tarricone                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:6/8/21 at approximately 0055 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Charles St, Lyndonville

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

 

ACCUSED: Cody Shatney

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT                                    

      

VICTIM: Hunter Allen

AGE:20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville

 

VICTIM: Hunter Lafond

AGE:21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord

 

VICTIM: Alyssa Gochie

AGE:30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville

 

VICTIM: Cassandra Suliveres

AGE:31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On June 8, 2021 at approximately 00:55 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call about individuals yelling and screaming and then gun shots being heard on Charles St in Lyndonville.  Through investigation it was discovered that Cody Shatney had gotten into an altercation with the victims and discharged a firearm. No one was injured as a result of the incident. The Caledonia State’s Attorney’s Office directed that the suspect would be charged as an adult. The offender was lodged for lack of bail and seen in the Caledonia Superior Court on 06/09/21 for arraignment.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/21           

COURT: Caledonia Superior Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF    

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks/Aggravated Assault with a firearm

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.