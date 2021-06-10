TxDOT Hosts Public Hearing for the I-35 From SE Inner Loop to RM 1431 (Southbound) Project

GEORGETOWN – TxDOT will launch a virtual public hearing with an in-person option to gather input on the recommended improvements to I-35 from SE Inner Loop to RM 1431.

The purpose of the I-35 from SE Inner Loop to RM 1431 (southbound) project is to enhance safety and address traffic backups that occur on the mainlanes, frontage roads and cross-street intersections. Proposed improvements include demolishing the existing Westinghouse Road bridge and constructing a new I-35 mainlane bridge over Westinghouse Road, constructing a continuous flow intersection (CFI) at Westinghouse Road, improving the intersection at I-35 and SE Inner Loop, reversing entrance/exit ramps along the southbound I-35 frontage road between SE Inner Loop and RM 1431, and improving bicycle and pedestrian accommodations throughout the corridor.

A CFI, sometimes referred to as a displaced left-turn intersection, improves traffic flow by allowing left-turning and opposing through traffic to move through an intersection at the same time. The left-turning traffic is shifted to the left side of the road before the intersection, increasing the number of vehicles that can travel through the intersection.

The virtual public hearing will be made available via mobility35openhouse.com beginning Friday, June 11 through Saturday, June 26, 2021. Comments must be received on or before June 26, 2021, to be included in the official meeting record. The public may submit comments using any of the following methods:

An in-person option will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the TxDOT Georgetown Area Office, 2727 S. Austin Ave., Georgetown, TX 78626. Individuals wishing to attend in person, must call (512) 766-3472 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to make an appointment.