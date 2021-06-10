Roca Networks drives Thorburn Flex’s Digital Transformation
The excellent collaboration and professionalism of our Thorburn Flex partners allowed us to identify together the business goals and expected outcomes, and smoothly perform the implementation.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roca Networks, the ISO27001 North American information technology company paves the way for the Thorburn Flex’s Digital Transformation Journey.
— Marius Stan - General Manager of Roca Networks
Thorburn Flex is an industry leader in the cost-effective design, development, manufacturing and supply of ultra-high quality custom flexible piping and ducting systems which are used for solving specific pipe and duct motion problems.
Roca Networks has been Thorburn Flex’s managed IT services partner for over eight years. Roca Networks provides IT managed services for businesses and enterprises. As part of its offer, the company provides Microsoft 365 deployments, migrations and support, Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, having its own Cloud implemented redundantly, in two SOC2 certified Data Centers, one located in Toronto and the second one in Montreal.
The digital transformation project began with the implementation of a modern workplace for Thorburn Flex IT infrastructure, the deployment of Microsoft 365 subscriptions to all end-users and moving the on-prem applications to the Cloud. The migration was centered around the Microsoft Teams product, with its communications and collaboration features empowered by Microsoft SharePoint Online and Microsoft OneDrive. The company also integrates Microsoft Planner to manage the day-to-day tasks, while using Microsoft Project for its project management activities.
“The implementation of a modern workplace allows us to create a positive, collaborative, flexible culture suited to the modern worker. The digital technology and tools are enablers of productivity and efficiency. The transformation will increase our business agility and proficiency, while keeping us close to our valued partners and customers” declared Robert Thorburn, the President of Thorburn Flex. “Our partners at Roca Networks have helped us with the implementation and deployment. The well-established relationship as well as their skills and competencies in Microsoft technologies lead to the project success’’ added Robert Thorburn.
“We are a team of engineers, with hundreds of years of experience in deploying Microsoft solutions. This year we plan to celebrate the relationship with Microsoft by achieving the Gold Partner status, which will formalize, once more, our expertise in Microsoft 365 solutions. The deployment for our partners at Thorburn Flex was smooth and successful. The excellent collaboration and professionalism of our Thorburn Flex partners allowed us to easily identify together the business goals and expected outcomes, and smoothly proceed and perform the implementation.’’ said Marius Stan, General Manager of Roca Networks.
“Since March 2020 we are alternating between working from home and working at the office. We had to adapt and continue to be as efficient and productive as in the pre-pandemic times. Microsoft Teams became the hub of our hybrid teamwork in Office 365. All our team conversations, files, meetings, and apps live together in this single shared workspace. Roca Networks and Thorburn Flex’s joint project team worked very well, and we are already seeing the successful results in operation’’ declared John Thorburn, one of the owners of Thorburn Flex.
Thorburn Flex Inc. offers unmatched capabilities and expertise in applications engineering, design, development and manufacturing processes. Targeting Thorburn's resources allows its core technology to be leveraged into hundreds of demanding applications. Our people have turned Thorburn into a lean manufacturing company. We are flexible and ready to respond instantly to customers’ needs with products and services unique in our industry. Our engineers use advanced software to identify thermal and mechanical stresses to assist in failure mode investigation and analysis. Thorburn Flex is committed to a policy of continuous development and research to provide flexible piping products that set the industry standard for quality, safety, durability and ease of handling.
To support our global presence, Thorburn Flex Inc provides our clients with specialized field services such as installation supervision, quality control inspection, training, outage planning, expansion joint countermeasure repair and installation. Our Company is known for its products, but our success is the result of our Employees and partners whose combined capabilities and commitment to excellence build value for our customers.
For more information on Thorburn Flex please visit the company website: www.thorburnflex.com
Roca Networks is an information technology company that provides IT managed services to companies from a range of industries in North America. We are currently a Microsoft Silver Partner with competencies in Communication, Collaboration, Cloud and Project solutions. With our experience in security, network, and cloud, we provide a one-stop solution for all information technology needs and ensure a smooth and thorough experience that seamlessly solves the complex technicalities involved in running a business. Having most of its core staff with previous work experience in large corporations, Roca Networks brings the enterprise know-how and service quality to small and medium businesses.
For more information about Roca Networks please visit the company website: www.rocanetworks.com
