Roca Networks Migrates Can-Pet Distributors’ IT infrastructure to the Cloud
Roca Networks, the ISO27001 information technology company has completed the Cloud migration for the IT infrastructure of its partner, Can-Pet Distributors.
We have built our Cloud in order to provide the necessary services, have built-in geographic redundancy, and the best security while maintaining affordable prices needed by the SMB."MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Marius Stan - General Manager of Roca Networks
Roca Networks provides IT managed services for businesses and enterprises. As part of its offer, the company provides Cloud Services, having its Cloud implemented redundantly, in two SOC2 certified Data Centers, one located in Toronto and the second in Montreal. Roca Networks host their customers’ main servers or back-ups for the on-premises servers.
Can-Pet’s IT infrastructure servers were hosted on the company premises. Although Cloud migration was considered before the start of the pandemic, the new reality with hybrid working environments accelerated the need and amplified the advantages for the Cloud move.
“The migration is a critical part of our company digital transformation that is geared towards boosting our business agility and capabilities. Cloud saves us money by cutting the capital investments we would have to do in technology refreshes. It allows us to take advantage of state-of-the-art hardware, latest software versions and be protected by the most advanced cybersecurity tools. We have been working with Roca Networks for several years. Their infrastructure and practices are ISO 27001 certified, an important aspect of our decision to use Roca Networks’ Cloud. Our motto is “Only The Best For Your Pets” and our focus is to offer the best services to our customers and partners. Having access to the latest IT infrastructure and technology will allow us to best serve our customers and partners” said Nick Nicoloff – Vice President of Can-Pet Inc.
“Our engineered Cloud helps our customers expand and scale, delivering a better customer experience. It allows our users to be more sustainable and efficient in operations while setting up the platform for future innovation” said Marius Stan, General Manager of Roca Networks. “We have built our Cloud keeping in mind our customers are usually small to mid-size companies. Most of the time these companies do not have the budget nor resources to migrate their infrastructure to Public Cloud offered by the big players. We wanted to provide the necessary services, have built-in geographic redundancy, and the best security while maintaining affordable prices needed by the SMB. We believe we have achieved our objective.” – added Mr. Stan.
Roca Networks provided the expertise to deploy the move in a fast and safe approach without any downtimes for the partner. The switch allows Can-Pet Distributors to scale their computing needs a lot quicker, significantly increase their service availability, reduce the costs and have the infrastructure protected.
Can-Pet Distributors – Can-Pet Distributors is a privately held company with a story that began in 1976. Given its past retail experience, Can-Pet Inc. has emerged as one of the most established distributors and marketers of pet specialty foods. Today the company service Eastern Canada including Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritime marketplaces. Can-Pet infrastructure and long term staff are what sets it apart from others. At the forefront is the company customer service team with several years’ experience, extensive product knowledge, and an understanding of the industry’s retail environment. Can-Pet Inc. is not only diverse in its operations but also its wide range of product offerings, with thousands of items on hand, carrying everything from “Good, Better, Best”, which seemingly is very appropriate considering today’s economic conditions.
For more details about Can-Pet please visit the company website: www.canpetinc.com
Roca Networks is an information technology company that provides IT managed services to companies from a range of industries in North America. With our experience in security, network, and cloud, we provide a one-stop solution for all information technology needs and ensure a smooth and thorough experience that seamlessly solves the complex technicalities involved in running a business. Having most of its core staff with previous work experience in large corporations, Roca Networks brings the enterprise know-how and service quality to small and medium businesses.
For more information about Roca Networks please visit the company website: www.rocanetworks.com
