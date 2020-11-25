Roca Networks expands its Software Outsourcing Division
Roca Networks, the IT outsourcing company is announcing the expansion of its Software Outsourcing division and a new offshore office in Europe, Romania.
We offer all of the models of Software Outsourcing contracts including dedicated teams, project-based work, and time and materials."MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roca Networks, the IT outsourcing company based in Markham, Ontario is announcing the expansion of its Software Outsourcing division and a new offshore office in Europe, Romania. The new office already has a dozen programmers as well as software quality assurance testers and engineers. The company plans to quadruple the number of software engineers in the next few years.
— Marius Stan - General Manager of Roca Networks
“We have built this business by keeping close contact with all of our customers and paying attention to detail. While we perform the IT services for our clients, we have deep knowledge of the issues they are facing daily. Working with technology companies, we noticed the difficulty in finding strong software developers and quality assurance personnel. We have very good connections with the Romanian software industry, so we decided to try and run a pilot for one year with a remote dedicated team for one of our customers. We wanted to be sure we can offer the same level of quality we accustomed to our customers and partners. “Seeing how successful the pilot phase went we are now officially launching the Software Outsourcing division with plans of expansion in the next years,” said Marius Stan, the General Manager of Roca Networks.
Roca Networks now offers Software Outsourcing services in various programming languages like Java, C, C++, C#, .NET, Python, and expertise in Web application development frameworks both Server-side and Client-side. Some frameworks include AngularJS, Angular, ReactJS and Vue.js. In addition to Software development services, Roca Networks can offer Hardware design outsourcing, Q&A, DevOps and Professional Project Management. Roca Networks has teams at different career levels and experience starting from junior-level, mid-level as well as seniors.
“We offer all of the models of Software Outsourcing contracts including dedicated teams, project-based work and time and materials. We have built our software team with veterans from the local software industry, but we are well connected with the Computer Science and Engineering Universities in Romania that offer us the possibility to recruit excellent talent in their last studying years through our co-op programs. With the market for software outsourcing expected to grow in the next few years and knowing our technical strength and experience, we believe we are in a great position to grow this division, making it one of the most important segments of our business.” – continued Marius Stan.
Roca Networks is an information technology company that provides IT managed services to companies from a range of industries in North America. With experience in security, network, and cloud services, and adding the software outsourcing division - the company provides a one-stop solution for all information technology needs. Having most of its core staff with previous work experience in large corporations, Roca Networks brings the enterprise know-how and service quality to small and medium businesses.
