Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,877 in the last 365 days.

Security Identification Systems Corporation (SISCO) Promotes Greg Ruhl to President

SISCO President, Greg Ruhl

Greg has been a key part of our success, and we were thrilled to promote him to this important position”
— Anthony Zagami
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SISCO, provider of Identity Management, Security and Life Safety Systems, during its annual shareholder meeting announced the promotion of Greg Ruhl to President of SISCO. Greg will have the primary responsibility for overall day to day operations as well as the continuing innovation of SISCO’s overall product line.

“Greg has been a key part of our success, and we were thrilled to promote him to this important position,” said Anthony Zagami, CEO of SISCO.

Mr. Ruhl joined the company in 2002 as Senior Account Representative and quickly rose to several supervisory and management positions. Mr. Ruhl was previously General Manger at Security Impact Glass (SIG). In his role at SIG Greg was instrumental in the development of Fire, Blast, and Forced entry glazing as well as overall production. Prior to SIG Greg was with Gator Engineering Services, Inc in the civil-structural engineering design and inspection group.

Security Identification Systems Corporation is a diversified developer of Identity Management, Security and Life Safety Systems has been successfully implemented in Cruise Lines, Hospitals, K-12 Schools, Law Enforcement and Commercial buildings throughout the world.

For more information, please visit the company’s website: www.siscocorp.com

Nikki Patrick
SISCO Corp.
+1 561-691-0050
npatrick@siscocorp.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Security Identification Systems Corporation (SISCO) Promotes Greg Ruhl to President

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.