Security Identification Systems Corporation (SISCO) Promotes Greg Ruhl to President
Greg has been a key part of our success, and we were thrilled to promote him to this important position”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SISCO, provider of Identity Management, Security and Life Safety Systems, during its annual shareholder meeting announced the promotion of Greg Ruhl to President of SISCO. Greg will have the primary responsibility for overall day to day operations as well as the continuing innovation of SISCO’s overall product line.
“Greg has been a key part of our success, and we were thrilled to promote him to this important position,” said Anthony Zagami, CEO of SISCO.
Mr. Ruhl joined the company in 2002 as Senior Account Representative and quickly rose to several supervisory and management positions. Mr. Ruhl was previously General Manger at Security Impact Glass (SIG). In his role at SIG Greg was instrumental in the development of Fire, Blast, and Forced entry glazing as well as overall production. Prior to SIG Greg was with Gator Engineering Services, Inc in the civil-structural engineering design and inspection group.
Security Identification Systems Corporation is a diversified developer of Identity Management, Security and Life Safety Systems has been successfully implemented in Cruise Lines, Hospitals, K-12 Schools, Law Enforcement and Commercial buildings throughout the world.
