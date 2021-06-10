Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Four killed in multiple vehicle collision on Red Mountain Loop 202 in Phoenix

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at approximately 10:09 p.m. a commercial truck-tractor pulling a tanker filled with milk was traveling eastbound on the Red Mountain Loop 202. The commercial truck failed to slow for traffic congestion in the area of 52nd and Van Buren Streets and collided with seven passenger vehicles. 

The commercial truckís tanker separated and crossed over the concrete median wall into the westbound traffic lanes where it came to rest on its side within the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane. The commercial truck ignited and was destroyed by the fire.  

Several patients were transported to local hospitals with serious to life-threatening injuries. 

Four people died as a result of injuries sustained during the collision. 

Detectives and troopers are collaborating on the investigation. Impairment has been ruled out. 

The eastbound Loop 202 closure will remain until approximately 9:00 a.m.

The westbound Loop 202 was closed until the tanker was removed at approximately 4:45 a.m.

The Department of Transportation is assisting with traffic control in the area.

