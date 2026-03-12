Traffic Stop on State Route 95 Results in Arrest of Suspect Linked to Multiple Shootings

On the morning of Thursday, March 5, 2026, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) state trooper conducted a traffic stop on the driver of a pickup truck for speeding on State Route 95 north of Lake Havasu City. This enforcement action quickly escalated into a significant arrest that removed a wanted violent offender from the community.

During the stop, the front-seat passenger provided the trooper with a false name. When asked for additional identification, the individual became evasive and refused to provide his true identity. The trooper instructed the passenger to step out of the vehicle for further investigation, at which point the suspect began physically resisting. A struggle ensued, and the trooper deployed his Taser, safely subduing and detaining the suspect.

A fingerprint scan identified the suspect as 23-year-old Gilberto Mendez III, the subject of active parole warrants, including one for second-degree murder. Mendez was also wanted by the Bullhead City Police Department in connection with multiple shootings in Bullhead City.

“We thank the Arizona Department of Public Safety for their assistance in apprehending this violent suspect, who is believed to be connected to multiple shootings in Bullhead City over the past several months,” said Bullhead City Police Corporal Walter Morales. “This arrest is an important step in holding those responsible accountable and keeping our community safe.”

Mendez was ultimately booked into the Mohave County Jail on his warrants. He faces additional charges, including resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a first responder, and identity theft.

This incident highlights the critical role traffic enforcement plays in protecting Arizona’s communities. Thanks to the trooper’s vigilance and professionalism, a wanted violent offender is no longer in the community.

AZDPS remains committed to providing public safety through proactive enforcement and strong partnerships across the state.