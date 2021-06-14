New Mexico—AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the State’s Best Colleges & Universities for 2021

What are the top colleges and universities in New Mexico? See where AcademicInfluence.com ranks them in a variety of categories…

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, USA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With so many excellent colleges and universities to choose from in New Mexico, the challenge for prospective students isn’t selecting just any school but choosing the right school from among the state’s very best institutions.

AcademicInfluence.com announces the release of its series “The Best Colleges & Universities in the USA,” which ranks every state’s schools in multiple categories. The top higher education institutions in New Mexico are ranked here:

New Mexico’s Best Colleges & Universities of 2021

New Mexico’s page includes breakdown rankings and links in the following categories:

• 2 Research Universities

• 7 Liberal Arts Colleges & Universities

• 3 Graduate Schools

• 7 Public Colleges & Universities

• 2 Private Colleges & Universities

• 7 Small Colleges & Universities (fewer than 5,000 students)

• 8 Affordable Colleges (below national average of $16,000/year)

• 13 Community Colleges

Attending an in-state college or university remains a major priority for many students. The tuition benefit students receive from attending a school in their state can be the deciding factor in pursuing a college degree. A local school within driving distance can also make a major difference in the cost, saving commuters money by providing an alternative to the costlier on-campus, residential experience.

What are notable New Mexico colleges and universities overall?

• Eastern New Mexico University (Portales, New Mexico)

• New Mexico Highlands University (Las Vegas)

• New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology (Socorro)

• New Mexico State University (Las Cruces)

• Northern New Mexico College (Espanola)

• St. John's College (Santa Fe)

• University of New Mexico (Albuquerque)

• University of the Southwest (Hobbs)

• Western New Mexico University (Silver City)

Baseline eligibility for selection: four-year undergraduate degree offerings and full accreditation.

Visit the link above to see where these schools place in each ranking, along with additional details about each and rankings of all other New Mexico colleges and universities. For those students with specific needs and who want greater customization, AcademicInfluence.com’s rankings provide greater detail through 26 customizable filters available using Custom College Rankings for New Mexico.

“We believe that students today want more than a degree—they want a college experience that meets their personal needs,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

“College can be costly, so students are right to have high expectations. AcademicInfluence.com helps students meet these expectations with the best tools on the internet, from our College Strategist and Desirability Score to our Custom College Rankings and fact-packed articles. Visit our site and see how we can help make your college search more effective and satisfying.”

AcademicInfluence.com uses its InfluenceRanking Engine to generate unbiased rankings that resist manipulation. This innovative machine-learning technology scours the web’s leading data repositories to map and measure the influence of a school’s thought leadership. Students now can access a superior, trustworthy ranking resource found at no other site. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.