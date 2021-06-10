Michelman Leadership Transition Steven J. Shifman Dr. Richard (Rick) I. Michelman

Michelman Announces Leadership Transition: Steve Shifman to Become Executive Chair, Dr. Rick Michelman to Become President & CEO

His leadership, customer relationships, and proven performance make him the natural choice to succeed me.” — Steven J. Shifman

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cincinnati-based Michelman announces Dr. Richard (Rick) I. Michelman will become the organization’s next President & CEO, effective January 1, 2022. At that time, longtime leader Steven J. Shifman, President & CEO since 2003, will assume the role of Executive Chairman.

Founded in 1949, Michelman has been an industry leader for over seven decades in developing and applying sustainable and water-based surface modification technology. This leadership transition assures that the company will continue to be family-owned and managed for the long term.

Explains Shifman, "I am tremendously proud of having led and grown our company globally for nearly 20 years. Moreover, I have strived to lead the company so that our ability to grow sustainably for good has been enhanced. Michelman is comprised of hundreds of values-based and purpose-driven associates, and I am appreciative that we continue to leave a positive impact on the communities we serve and the world around us."

Shifman led the company’s global expansion throughout his tenure. It now maintains production facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of over 400 highly trained professionals.

"Rick is uniquely qualified to serve as Michelman's next president. His leadership, customer relationships, and proven performance make him the natural choice to succeed me." Shifman continues. "He has been with the company for more than 25 years, acquiring broad operation and market knowledge by serving in many organizational roles, most recently as Chief Technology Officer & Executive Vice President for Americas and the Printing & Packaging business segment. Furthermore, his background as a chemist gives him a true understanding of the sustainable solutions Michelman continues to innovate globally."

Dr. Michelman adds, “Steve is leaving us in a solid position. We are set up to be more vital and impactful than ever before, and I am ready to lead the business into the future as the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets continue to need our sustainable solutions. Our global associates and deep customer relationships have positioned us for continued growth in these markets that embrace sustainability. It’s an exciting time at Michelman.”

The leadership transition will take place over the next six months, being completed by January 1, 2022.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. Leading manufacturers worldwide use the company’s surface additives and polymeric binders to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings and digital printing press primers used to produce consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe, & Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.