Business Reporter: How can businesses make the most of their CRM-systems?
In a podcast, Introhive CEO explains the role automation and AI can play in getting better insights from your dataLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a podcast series published by Business Reporter, Jody Glidden, CEO and Co-Founder of CRM-automation and relationship management platform Introhive, talks about the pitfalls that businesses need to avoid to effectively uncover trends and glean actionable insights from the reams of digital data available for them.
Today data that informs decisions can not only be found in reports and charts but practically anywhere on the company’s digital network: in emails, calendars, on instant messaging platforms or social media. However, while AI is capable of capturing and analysing all types of disparate information that remain mostly hidden from human decision makers, the insights gained with its help are only as good as the data fed into it.
Therefore, it’s essential that the data collected is accurate, complete and timely. Meetings and sales calls, for example, are often logged retrospectively under the pressure of looming deadlines, which can lead to inaccuracies.
The automation of data entry, data cleansing and enrichment, meanwhile, can considerably improve data quality, as well as free up a lot of employees’ time that they can use for accomplishing other, more meaningful tasks.
Automation and AI can also go a long way toward gleaning relationship intelligence by mapping connections between business partners, clients and prospects and thus driving business revenue.
Mr Glidden, however, strongly emphasised in the podcast that even if accurate data entry is ensured, technology stacks similar to Introhive’s are crucial to pulling all the diverse sources and levels of data together.
To learn more about CRM automation and relationship intelligence, listen to these podcasts.
https://business-reporter.co.uk/2021/05/20/the-insatiable-desire-for-data-in-business-today/
https://business-reporter.co.uk/2021/05/20/how-ai-is-changing-your-crm-and-your-business/
