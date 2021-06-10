Phene Wardlaw and Michaeline DeJoria Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis
Phene Wardlaw, founding partner of UNITY Wellness Co. Michaeline DeJoria, CEO of John Paul Mitchell Systems®
— Phene Wardlaw, founding partner of UNITY Wellness Co
Phene Wardlaw, founding partner of UNITY Wellness Co
You are a “Cannabis Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the cannabis industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each.
The industry is still like the Wild Wild West. Even when regulation seems definitive — it isn’t. There is so much room for interpretation that every person, lawyer, or company that you talk to will have a different take on where things are now and where things need to be. Take a look at what The Health Department in Los Angeles is (wrongly) doing. They are telling some stores that their inspection rating will be deducted for carrying CBD products, yet Los Angeles was the breeding ground that Unity and many others used to launch and scale their cannabis businesses just months previous. The quick, flailing changes have to be met in stride to be successful in this industry.
There are more cannabis lovers out there than you realize and they are willing to try new products. We have been pleasantly surprised by how many people are eager to try our products on the daily. Some have tried other CBD consumables, some have just heard of the positive benefits and want to see for themselves. Since growing up with the anti-cannabis commercials I always assumed there would be a negative stigma in starting this, but I have been pleasantly surprised by the number of fans the industry has.
There is still a slight stigma attached to the industry and the products in it. We work hard to bring high-quality, consistent, and beautiful products to market. People are often surprised that our products all taste great, work well, and look beautiful.
To my last point, It still amazes me that there is so much inconsistency in 1 mg of CBD or THC on the effect side. A lot of our CBD competitor’s products simply do not work for consumers. This causes a divide. As business owners and product developers we have to hold each other to a higher standard to be sure that the industry can thrive and survive.
Get high on your own supply! To sell a product well, it helps to be a diehard fan.
Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the cannabis industry?
As previously mentioned, the cannabis industry is ever-changing. Many of those in the industry are learning right alongside you. There is a lot of uncharted territory still to be discovered. My day-to-day is never the same and I LOVE that!
Positive impact. The cannabis industry helps people! Anxiety and stress are at an alltime high and the cannabis industry offers a positive way to deal with that. It’s a natural remedy for stress and an alternative to alcohol. I love hearing stories of how cannabis use has helped others.
Being on the forefront of bringing CBD to the masses, I get to see new studies and research on the daily. I am always excited to see a new piece come out that validates all the long days and weekends spent working on Unity. Sharing this ingredient and making it more “PC” to consume has been pure bliss for me.
Michaeline DeJoria, CEO of John Paul Mitchell Systems®
Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?
– Losing the relationship between stylist and customer. I fear that technology (and lockdowns certainly didn’t help) is going to be such an increasing convenience that people won’t really need to leave their homes or interact with others anymore. As of now, technology brings us food, basic needs, it socializes for us… it can replace a lot of human contact. BUT, you can not replace relationships or the experience of going to get your hair done by a professional. I feel a huge responsibility to remind people of that. On a personal note, this is my biggest fear as just a human right now. Don’t get so caught up in convenience that you forget to be a human!
– Our social impact. We have a responsibility to lift people up, not tear them down. We have always been a company to tell you what you need to look good, we provide products, tools and education so that you can feel free to express yourself in a multitude of ways that make YOU FEEL good!
