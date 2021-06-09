Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspects and Vehicle Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Fourth District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to Armed Robbery Offenses that occurred on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in the Fourth District.

 

  • Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 9:43 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 400 block of Irving Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and attempted to take the victims’ property but was unsuccessful. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 21-076-665

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below. The vehicle is described as a gold Toyota Avalon, with North Carolina tag CLB1473.

https://youtu.be/Odr4Ih-m5rw

 

 

The below offenses are being investigated as potentially being related to the above offense:

  • Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 9:58 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 100 block of Varnum Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-076-666 The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/tzR_xKpZgV8

 

  • Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 10:25 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 1600 block of Crittenden Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-076-726

 

  • Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 10:30 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1600 block of Allison Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-076-688

 

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

