Green Globe Awards First Certification to Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City
Green Globe has awarded Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City its very first certification with a high compliance score of 86%.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City is 5-star luxury hotel, centrally located in the hub of Dubai Media & Internet City - a vibrant business district – facing the upcoming Innovation Hub and close to the emblematic Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina district.
Alfio Bernardini, General Manager at the hotel said, “Attaining Green Globe Certification is a proud achievement for all the team at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City. Sustainable development is that which meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts is one of the largest hotel groups to commit to Green Globe certification for all its properties worldwide. By working together with Green Globe, Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City is enabled to represent best sustainable business practices in the industry in the UAE.
Energy
The hotel has implemented many passive and active measures as part of its energy reduction strategy. Passive technologies implemented include installation of window film in all meeting rooms and salon areas, building insulation systems and automatic control of curtains based on climatic requirements. Active technologies include the establishment of Building Management Systems (BMS), Guest Room Management Systems (GRMS), motion sensors in front and back of house areas and VFD timers. Digital timers control outdoor and facade lighting, parking lots and driveways. LED lighting is used in 80% of the hotel and at all exits. In 2019/2020, electricity consumption was down by 28.42%.
Water
Water usage also decreased by 15.04% in 2019/2020. Water saving initiatives include water saving devices in bathrooms and the recycling of wastewater. Greywater from baths, showers, washing machines, dishwashers and sinks averages between 50-80% of total wastewater at the property. At Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City, a Greywater System is in place with three dedicated water tanks: the main greywater collection tank with a capacity of 60m3 and two tanks for treated water with 71m3 and 69m3 capacity. The system is capable of producing 120m3 of treated greywater per day, which is used for irrigation and the operation of the Cooling Towers.
SMP & Staff Member Training Programs
The hotel has a comprehensive Sustainability Management Plan (SMP) and well-developed sustainability training program that covers Mövenpick Grand Plaza’s environmental and sustainability policy, global and UAE sustainability initiatives as well as the hotel’s sustainability initiatives and energy, water and waste saving tips. Employees from all hotel departments receive sustainability training to improve their skills and knowledge and new staff members undergo training in sustainability criteria as part of their induction training.
In accordance with COVID-19 prevention protocols and the introduction of Accor’s ALLSAFE health and safety initiatives, 100% of the workforce are educated on the latest procedures and local government regulations. In addition to health and safety training, the hotel also provides staff with extensive job related hands-on training to improve their current job skills and opportunities to cross-train in other divisions in order to upskill and multi-skill themselves for potential future jobs.
Corporate Social Responsibilities
Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City participates in a variety of social initiatives throughout the year. The hotel promotes its employees' health and well-being by actively supporting numerous events coordinated by the hotel and the local government. Some examples of the projects organized by the Dubai government that staff have been involved with are blood donation campaigns, the Clean Up UAE drive, Earth Hour, food donation drives, health check-ups as well as participation in local sporting activities, Dubai Cares Walks and marathons. These events increase staff awareness and promote individual contributions within the community to environmental sustainability.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
