VSP DERBY/ DUI-CRASH
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501838
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME:06/08/2021 @ 2327 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hazen Notch Rd, Lowell, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Zachary Verney-Carron
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/08/2021 at approximately 2327 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified about a vehicle that struck a tree on Hazen Notch RD in the Town of Lowell, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Zachary Verney-Carron, 28, of Waterville. Verney-Carron declined EMT and reported he was not injured. While investigating the incident, Verney-Carron showed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody and processed for suspicion of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans Court District
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE