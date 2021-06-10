Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP DERBY/ DUI-CRASH

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501838

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME:06/08/2021 @ 2327 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hazen Notch Rd, Lowell, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

 

ACCUSED: Zachary Verney-Carron                                              

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterville, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/08/2021 at approximately 2327 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified about a vehicle that struck a tree on Hazen Notch RD in the Town of Lowell, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Zachary Verney-Carron, 28, of Waterville. Verney-Carron declined EMT and reported he was not injured. While investigating the incident, Verney-Carron showed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody and processed for suspicion of DUI.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/2021 @ 1000 hours          

COURT: Orleans Court District

LODGED: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

 

