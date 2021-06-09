2021 Nebraska Paraeducator Conference (Hybrid – Virtual & In-Person)

The Nebraska Department of Education is seeking proposals for sessions at the 2021 Paraeducator conference to be held at the Younes Center in Kearney as a hybrid event. Proposals can be submitted at: http://rebrand.ly/PARAProposals. Please submit your offer to present by 5:00 pm, July 1st, 2021. Lead presenters will be notified regarding the status of their submission by August 2, 2021.
• We are anticipating proposals that disseminate evidence-based practices, actively engage participants, and present topics relevant to improving the practices of paraeducators, increasing their knowledge base, and helping to improve and strengthen the many important relationships paraeducators have.
Nominations for the 2021 Paraeducator of the Year!
We encourage and invite all community members to nominate an outstanding paraeducator for recognition as the Nebraska Paraeducator of the Year. Please take this opportunity to acknowledge the contribution made by paraeducators and honor these outstanding individuals. Nominations can be submitted at: http://rebrand.ly/PARANominations by September 30th, 2021
• Paraeducators who demonstrate the highest standard of performance in carrying out their assigned responsibilities should be considered for nomination. The award recipients will be announced and celebrated at this year’s conference.
Do not hesitate to reach out to Jamie Chambers (Jamie.L.chambers@nebraska.gov) or Mary Lenser (Mary.lenser@nebraska.gov)
