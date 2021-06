2021 Nebraska Paraeducator Conference (Hybrid – Virtual & In-Person)

32nd Annual Paraeducator Conference

The Link to Meaningful Connections

The Nebraska Department of Education is seeking proposals for sessions at the 2021 Paraeducator conference to be held at the Younes Center in Kearney as a hybrid event. Proposals can be submitted at: http://rebrand.ly/PARAProposals . Please submit your offer to present by 5:00 pm, July 1st, 2021. Lead presenters will be notified regarding the status of their submission by August 2, 2021.