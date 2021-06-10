BlackFin Group Promotes Tri Nguyen to Consultant

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BlackFin Group has promoted Business Analyst Tri Nguyen to Consultant.

Tri is passionate about his clients' project success as demonstrated by his level of collaboration and commitment. He has proven his ability to provide best-in-class service support.”
— Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO
LAGUNA HILLS, CA, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry, has announced the promotion of Business Analyst Tri Nguyen to Consultant. In his new role, Nguyen will be responsible for owning a functional area, gathering analysis and information, and developing project deliverables.

“Tri is passionate about his client’s project success as demonstrated by his level of collaboration and commitment,” said Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO. “He has proven his ability to provide best-in-class service support. He has played an important role on the BlackFin Group professional services team with our vendor partners. He has earned this promotion and I’m proud to have him on the team.”

Nguyen has more than a decade of operations and process management experience, including, working with mortgage servicing firms and lenders on loss mitigation, process improvements, testing, and implementation of various CRM and other technology platforms.

In addition, Nguyen is knowledgeable in database structures and management, developing and executing on test plans, and the development of operating systems that ensure an effective user experience. He has worked as both a management consultant and on staff corporate consultant, actively helping lenders select and integrate a broad array of lending related systems.

As Marketing Campaign Manager at Specialized Loan Servicing, Nguyen was responsible for the vital development, management, and maintenance of loss mitigation campaigns while managing the implementation of a new CRM platform. With AutoTrek, he was responsible for building and maintaining strong relationships with his credit union clients, ensuring top service level and transparency throughout all levels of staff and management.

BlackFin Group is committed to supporting the career development of its staff, providing all team-members both the opportunity to fully leverage their existing knowledge, skills, and experience, and providing individuals additional challenges, opportunities, and new experiences that will help allow individuals to effectively grow their career. The company’s goal is to positively impact their earnings potential, career potential, while increasing their overall value to the firm and BlackFin Group clients.

About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (949) 326-5675, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.

