Shaftsbury Barracks (Shooting Incident/False Information to Law Enforcement)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21B301553
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det Trooper Marina Pacilio
STATION:Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: June 9th 2021 1000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal VT
VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: John Wallner
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 6th, 2021 the Vermont State Police were notified
about a shooting incident. John Wallner of Pownal VT arrived at St Mary's
Hospital in Amsterdam NY with a gunshot wound to his hand. He initially claimed
that he was shot in NY, then later claimed he was shot in Pownal VT near Barber
Pond. He told Vermont Troopers that he did not realize he was shot and it was
possibly a bee sting. He later claimed he was hit by a stray bullet shot by an
unknown person. Vermont State Police BCI was tasked to follow up on the
investigation. Wallner told Detectives that he accidentally shot himself while
cleaning his firearm. BCI along with ATF determined Wallner lied several times
to Law Enforcement likely to conceal details of the incident. At this time it
is believed the shooting likely did not occur in Vermont. The Vermont State
Police are continuing to investigate. Wallner was issued a citation for False
Information to a Law Enforcement Officer. The Vermont State Police encourage
anyone with information about this incident to call the Shaftsbury Barracks at
802-442-5421. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at
ttps://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 26th, 2021 0830
COURT: Bennington County
LODGED - LOCATION: na
BAIL:na
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sergeant Lauren Ronan
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT 05262
802-442-5421
Cell: 802-793-5720