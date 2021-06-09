Shaftsbury Barracks (Shooting Incident/False Information to Law Enforcement)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21B301553

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det Trooper Marina Pacilio

STATION:Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 9th 2021 1000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal VT

VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: John Wallner

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 6th, 2021 the Vermont State Police were notified

about a shooting incident. John Wallner of Pownal VT arrived at St Mary's

Hospital in Amsterdam NY with a gunshot wound to his hand. He initially claimed

that he was shot in NY, then later claimed he was shot in Pownal VT near Barber

Pond. He told Vermont Troopers that he did not realize he was shot and it was

possibly a bee sting. He later claimed he was hit by a stray bullet shot by an

unknown person. Vermont State Police BCI was tasked to follow up on the

investigation. Wallner told Detectives that he accidentally shot himself while

cleaning his firearm. BCI along with ATF determined Wallner lied several times

to Law Enforcement likely to conceal details of the incident. At this time it

is believed the shooting likely did not occur in Vermont. The Vermont State

Police are continuing to investigate. Wallner was issued a citation for False

Information to a Law Enforcement Officer. The Vermont State Police encourage

anyone with information about this incident to call the Shaftsbury Barracks at

802-442-5421. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at

ttps://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 26th, 2021 0830

COURT: Bennington County

LODGED - LOCATION: na

BAIL:na

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Ronan

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT 05262

802-442-5421

Cell: 802-793-5720