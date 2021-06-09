MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

May 31, 2021 to June 7, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 31, 2021, through Monday, June 7, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 39 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

A Sig Sauer .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Miguel Robbins, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-072-176

A Taurus G2C 9mmm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of O Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-072-243

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Christopher Mekhi Brown, of Yonkers, NY, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-072-387

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of G Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-072-479

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun and a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old O’shey Carzell Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt - Felony, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-072-523

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old LaBrons Elwood Butler, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-072-717

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

An Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 5.56 caliber assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of Glaveston Place, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Keshaun Lauel Farmer, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-073-066

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of K Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Deonte Anthony Melton, of Southeast, D.C., and 29-year-old Lashawn Victoria Washington, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Threat to Kidnap or injure a Person while Armed, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-073-095

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of Virginia Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Clarence Nathaniel Davis, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-073-106

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Morton Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-073-118

A Walther PPK/S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Alfonso Lamont Ward, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-073-153

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 2300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Jordan Lavar Waldron, of Southeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Davone Lee Foote, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-073-178

Thursday, June 3, 2021

A shotgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Benning Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-073-327

A CYMA BB gun was recovered in the 5100 block of 12th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-073-594

A Bersa SA Thunder .40 caliber handgun and a Remington 870 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 1400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-073-597

A Springfield XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of F Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Tiymaje Meguell Edwards, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Resisting Arrest, Receiving Stolen Property, Operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-073-602

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of First Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Joshua Nyjile Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-073-640

Friday, June 4, 2021

A Springfield Armory XD 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Marcus Albert Richardson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, No Permit, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-073-843

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 16th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Jamell Turner, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Leaving after Colliding, No Permit, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-074-068

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Sherman Jaemel Holloway, of Wilmington, DE, for Driving under the Influence, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and No Permit. CCN: 21-074-130

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of First Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 49-year-old Desmond D. Holmes, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Driving under the Influence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-074-299

Saturday, June 5, 2021

A Springfield Arms XD45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-074-647

A CZ 83 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Hernondez Cromwell, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-074-686

A Marlin Firearms 70P .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-074-729

Sunday, June 6, 2021

A Glock 43 9m caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-074-894

A Glock 27 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Daron Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-074-960

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Kamanye Williams, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with Intent to Kill, Discharging Firearms, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-075-103

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of 34th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old DJ Poston, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-075-223

Monday, June 7, 2021

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Warder Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-075-394

A Smith & Wesson SD9-VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5800 block of Dix Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-075-434

An FN-FAL FNX-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of 6th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Tracy Denise Tabron, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-075-494

A “Ghost Gun” assault rifle was recovered in the 300 block of Parkland Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Randy Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession, Carry Dangerous Weapon, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-075-605

A Springfield Armory XDM .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Douglas Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Mateo Matthew Maddux, of Southeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Natalie Maria Bisher, Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 21-075-799

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Deandre Dudley, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Contempt – Condition of Release, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-075-811

A Ruger 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Astor Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Marquise Dunbar, of Brandywine, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Simple Assault, Parole Violation, and Kidnapping. CCN: 21-075-946

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

###