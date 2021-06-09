Luminary Dermatology of Homestead Welcomes Harib Ezaldein, MD & Miesha Merati, DO
More locations, more providers, multiple specialties to better serve our community.
Doctors Ezaldein and Merati are raising the standard of dermatologic care in Homestead and surrounding areas, and laying the groundwork for future growth on Florida’s Southeast Coast.”HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luminary Dermatology takes pride in having the best providers of dermatology across the state of Florida. In keeping with that, the practice is pleased to formally introduce the most recent additions to the team; Harib Ezaldein, MD and Miesha Merati, DO. These two highly advanced, Board-Certified Dermatologists will begin seeing patients at the Luminary Homestead office come July of 2021.
— Jessica Phillips, Luminary CEO
A native of South Florida, Dr. Harib Ezaldein is a Yale graduate and Fellowship-Trained Mohs Surgeon who specializes in skin cancer surgery, facial reconstruction, and complex medical dermatology. With the completion of his rigourous apprenticeship training alongside the internationally-recognized and renowned Mohs Surgeon, Dr. Richard Bennett—Dr. Ezaldein is returning home to the greater Miami, Florida area to deliver best-in-class dermatologic care to the residents of southern Dade County.
Highly trained and specialized in her own right, Dr. Miesha Merati is a fellowship-trained dermoscopy expert, with a focus on the early detection of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers. A graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Medicine, Dr. Merati previously worked at the largest cosmetic practice in Northeast Ohio as well as elite practices in Los Angeles where she honed her technique to become a highly sought after advanced injector.
Regarding the addition of Ezaldein and Merati, Luminary CEO Jessica Phillips said, “Miami is home to some of the world’s best and most renowned experts in dermatology and cosmetic services. What we found, however, was that the same level of care and expertise wasn’t accessible to residents and visitors in Southern Miami-Dade county.” Phillips continued, “Doctors Ezaldein and Merati are raising the standard of dermatologic care in Homestead and surrounding areas, and laying the groundwork for future growth on Florida’s Southeast Coast. We’re exceptionally grateful to have them as part of the Luminary family.”
Luminary Dermatology has was founded in 2019, by Cary L. Dunn, M.D. – A Board Certified Dermatologist and Fellowship trained Mohs Surgeon. A full-service dermatology group, patients receive expert care from Board Certified Dermatologists, Physician Assistants, and Nurse Practitioners specialized in detection and treatment of skin cancer, acne, complex skin disorders, cosmetic injectables, laser, and aesthetic treatments. Currently, Luminary has 13 locations open across southern Florida, the Homestead office being the first on the east coast. With the exciting additions of Dr. Ezaldein and Dr. Merati, Luminary Dermatology is excited to expand their extensive list of quality services in Miami-Dade County.
For more information regarding Luminary Dermatology, visit LuminaryDermatology.com
