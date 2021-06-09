TCEQ approves fines totaling $350,065

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $236,242‬ against 24 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.‬‬‬

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one industrial wastewater discharge, one multimedia, two municipal solid waste, four municipal wastewater discharge, three petroleum storage tank, five public water system, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality, two multimedia, three petroleum storage tank, and one public water system.

In addition, on May 25, June 1, and June 8, the executive director approved penalties totaling $113,823 against 41 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for June 30, 2021.