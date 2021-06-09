HMS And Microsoft Extends Their Technical Alliance A 26th Consecutive Year

HMS Software has announced that Microsoft has certified HMS as a Silver partner through 2022 making this one of the longest technical alliances in the industry.

Our partnership with Microsoft happens at a very personal level with both of us working towards a better experience for our clients” — Chris Vandersluis

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMS Software, the publisher of TimeControl, the world's most flexible multi-function timesheet systems has announced today that Microsoft has named them a Silver Certified alliance partner for the 2021/2022 season. This extends one of the oldest technical alliances in the software industry.

“Our relationship with Microsoft goes back to 1995,” says Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software. “It all began with our integration of our TimeControl timesheet product with Microsoft Project version 4 and Project 95. Over the last 26 years, our work with Microsoft has extended to numerous technologies. TimeControl leverages Office 365, SQL Server, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and of course, Microsoft Project, Project Online, Project Server and Project for the Web. We have ongoing relationships with Microsoft at both a technical and business level at many points across the organization and we continue to collaborate with them as we each release new technical products and features. Our partnership with Microsoft happens at a very personal level with both of us working towards a better experience for our clients.”

HMS Software’s TimeControl timesheet has included integration with every version of Microsoft Project since 1995. This includes all of Microsoft’s current editions of Microsoft Project including Microsoft Project for the Desktop, Microsoft Project Online, Microsoft Project Server and Microsoft Project for the Web.

Microsoft has confirmed that HMS Software has qualified as a certified partner this year in the Project and Portfolio Management category. To qualify for this program, HMS followed Microsoft’s rigorous testing and had a number of staff members pass Microsoft Certified Professional certifications.

Microsoft technology is used to deliver both TimeControl and TimeControl Online, HMS Software’s in-the-cloud subscription timesheet service. Other technologies used can vary from client to client. Windows Server is the platform for the server and some clients will combine that with Microsoft Project, Office 365, SharePoint, Teams, Dynamics or SQL Server.

Using HMS Software’s TimeControl with Microsoft technologies either on premise or in the cloud allows clients to enhance their business processes to comply with numerous timesheet requirements such as simultaneous project tracking, billing, HR management, payroll, job costing and auditable governance such as R&D tax credits, DCAA or Sarbanes-Oxley requirements.

HMS has created a resources portal to help identify which Microsoft technologies can be advantageous when using TimeControl. The portal includes numerous resources including white papers, webcasts, PowerPoint presentations and more. The TimeControl Microsoft Technology Portal can be found at: Microsoft.TimeControl.com.