MV Crash/Royalton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21B201717                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Eric Hudson

STATION: Royalton                                         

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: June 2, 2021 at 3:52 PM

STREET: Interstate 91

TOWN: Hartford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 12 south bound

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 71.8

WEATHER: clear and dry               

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear and dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: DEFORD, Jordan

AGE: 23      

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, NH

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler

VEHICLE MODEL: 200

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end damage

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL:

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police in Royalton responded to

calls for a single vehicle crash that was witnessed by the Windsor Police Chief.

Upon arrival at the scene the operator and vehicle were located in the median

just south of the Exit 12 ramp near the Bugbee Street exit.  Chief Frank and Officer

St. Peter from the Hartford Police Department were speaking with the operator.

During the conversation with Deford signs of impairment were apparent and

Officer St. Peter subsequently arrested Deford for suspected Driving Under the

Influence.  Chief Frank indicated she had witnessed the crash as Deford pulled

adjacent to her cruiser and lost control when he took a hand off the steering

wheel and made a gesture with his middle finger.  Chief Frank said Deford's

vehicle crashed into the median when he lost control.  Deford's vehicle had to

be towed from the scene due to damage it sustained after striking the south end

of the bridge curbing on the Bugbee Street overpass.  Deford was issued a civil

traffic ticket.

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _6034413__ T23 VSA _1081(a) ESA_

LODGED - LOCATION:    

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y, by Hartford Police Department

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X     1300 hours   

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

