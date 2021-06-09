MV Crash/Royalton
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B201717
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Eric Hudson
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: June 2, 2021 at 3:52 PM
STREET: Interstate 91
TOWN: Hartford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 12 south bound
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 71.8
WEATHER: clear and dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: clear and dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: DEFORD, Jordan
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler
VEHICLE MODEL: 200
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end damage
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL:
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police in Royalton responded to
calls for a single vehicle crash that was witnessed by the Windsor Police Chief.
Upon arrival at the scene the operator and vehicle were located in the median
just south of the Exit 12 ramp near the Bugbee Street exit. Chief Frank and Officer
St. Peter from the Hartford Police Department were speaking with the operator.
During the conversation with Deford signs of impairment were apparent and
Officer St. Peter subsequently arrested Deford for suspected Driving Under the
Influence. Chief Frank indicated she had witnessed the crash as Deford pulled
adjacent to her cruiser and lost control when he took a hand off the steering
wheel and made a gesture with his middle finger. Chief Frank said Deford's
vehicle crashed into the median when he lost control. Deford's vehicle had to
be towed from the scene due to damage it sustained after striking the south end
of the bridge curbing on the Bugbee Street overpass. Deford was issued a civil
traffic ticket.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _6034413__ T23 VSA _1081(a) ESA_
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Y/N
COURT ACTION: Y, by Hartford Police Department
COURT:
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X 1300 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.