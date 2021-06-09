Valor Fitness Announces Launch of Affiliate Program
The online fitness equipment retailer announces the launch of their new affiliate program.UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past year and a half, it is no secret the fitness equipment industry has grown in demand as individuals are wanting to outfit their home gyms. During these times of high demand, Valor Fitness is continuing to find ways to grow their brand and customer reach. Within the past year, Valor Fitness has opened their first brick and mortar retail store located in Pinellas Park, FL, acquired a second distribution center/retail store location in Lakeland, FL, and the most recent announcement of the launch of a nationwide Affiliate Program.
In today’s growing digital culture, affiliate marketing is becoming very popular. Valor Fitness’ Affiliate Program will allow ambassadors of the brand the opportunity to promote over 400 Valor Fitness products while also earning a commission on the sales they generate. Each affiliate will work alongside the Valor Fitness team staying up to date on product information, data, and collaborate on new ideas continuing to help with the ambassador’s growth.
This addition to Valor’s marketing strategy will continue to build relationships with the fitness community while broadening the network reach of customers outside of their own reach. Jim Vanderbleek, who founded the company in 2006 and serves as the President and CEO, noted this strategy as a necessary turning point in their future growth as it will continue to spread the Valor brand and support the growth of the Valor Fitness community, both within the affiliate program as well as our customer base.
Want to join the Valor Fitness community and learn more about the Affiliate Program? Email jackie@valorfitness.com. To follow along with Valor Fitness, make sure to visit their official Facebook and Instagram pages (links?), and for more information on the company visit www.valorfitness.com.
