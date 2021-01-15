The 2021 Valor Games are set to be hosted by Valor Fitness on February 6, 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- With 2020 in the rear-view mirror, the 2021 Valor Games are set to be hosted by Valor Fitness on February 6, 2021. This annual, family-friendly community fitness event will bring cross training athletes of all skill levels under one roof by providing a fun atmosphere of competition.
Hosted for the 3rd consecutive year at the company’s corporate headquarters in Seminole, FL, Valor Fitness aims to maintain its upward trajectory as a member of the Tampa Bay fitness community by providing a fun, challenging space for all athletes to be pushed mentally and physically while creating an environment that brings unity through competition for all to come as they are.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fitness competitions have been hard to come by. Many staple events have been cancelled entirely or modified significantly in the spirit of social distancing. This, however, has only fueled the competitive fire in athletes throughout the region.
“So many competitions of have been cancelled over the past 10 months because of COVID safety precautions,” said Kyrsten Brockmann, a coach at CrossFit Westchase in Oldsmar, FL and frequent competitor at local events. “While it’s discouraging to have these opportunities to have these opportunities you’ve worked so hard for put on hold, it’s making the competitions that we can finally be a part of that much more intense and rewarding. Everyone’s been itching to get back on the competition floor and we’re ready.”
Gyms and athletes from across the Southeast have been invited to one of the most anticipated fitness events in the Tampa Bay area, and with a cap of 150 teams of 2 in the Novice, Intermediate, Masters 35+, and Rx divisions, spots have been filling up FAST!
In addition to creating a platform for athletes to push themselves, the Valor Games also intends to bring the community together by providing free admission to spectators, booths for vendors both inside and outside the fitness industry, activities for all attendees, and donating a portion of the proceeds to Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch, a local charity in Pinellas Park, FL, with the goal of getting wounded veterans out and active in the community.
If you’re ready to see what this community has to offer, make sure to stop by the 2021 Valor Games at Valor Fitness’ corporate headquarters, or if you’re interested in competing in a fun and challenging atmosphere grab a partner and register before it’s too late!
