Valor Fitness is continuing to make waves only weeks in to 2021.
The online retailer closed the deal on a new location in Lakeland, FL that is expected to open in May.UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on their 2020 success, online fitness store Valor Fitness is continuing to make waves only weeks in to 2021. After a stellar year which included the opening of their very first brick and mortar retail store near St. Petersburg, FL, the online retailer closed the deal on a new location in Lakeland, FL that is expected to open in May.
The 43,000 sqft space conveniently located off westbound I-4 in Lakeland will be a multi-purpose facility, featuring a fully functional retail store and warehouse, as well as an event space for future fitness competitions the company hopes to host. Valor’s first retail store, located in Pinellas Park, FL, has been a huge success by giving customers a clean, organized, and dedicated showroom where they can look, feel, and envision how our high-quality equipment can enhance their personal fitness space. This purchasing experience, however, may have been limited to those directly in the Tampa Bay area. Now, this experience, which is unique in the online fitness equipment retail space, can stretch further to Central Florida and allow their knowledgeable team to not only communicate with and support countless individuals who could not easily access Valor’s high-quality equipment in person.
This expansion shows Valor’s intent to build relationships with customers outside of their backyard, something that cannot be achieved sitting behind a computer screen. Jim Vanderbleek, who founded the company in 2006 and serves as the President and CEO, noted this announcement as a huge turning point in their history as it is the first expansion outside of the Tampa Bay area. The new facility serves as proof that Valor is continuing to step up to meet demand with more than one physical retail location, with further visions to bring one to all major cities in the State of Florida.
To follow along with Valor Fitness’ expansion in Lakeland, make sure to head over to the new locations official Facebook and Instagram pages, and for more information on the company visit https://valorfitness.com.
