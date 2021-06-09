Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Creates Pay It Forward Drawing Gig "See the World for Good"

Kids participate in sweet creative drawing gig to earn fun food reward and pay forward experience #sweetkidgig #seetheworldforgood #payitforward www.SeetheWorldforGood.com

Reward and Logo inspired by InaMinute girl is participating in Mom and Me Lunch Gig #drawforfunfood #inaminute #momandmelunch www.DrawforFunFood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund gigs for talented kids #hiretalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good funds and creates meaningful gigs for kids to have fun fulfilling experiences, learn values, and make a positive impact.

Drawing Gig See the World for Good and Fun Food Reward is Inspired by Super Sweet Girl InaMinute!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good creates super sweet pay it forward drawing gig for kids, "See The World for Good."

Once kid completes their sweet drawing (what they love most about the world); they earn a $10 fun food gift card (Donuts, Ice Cream, or Pizza) from Recruiting for Good.

And The Kid Pays Forward The Experience to another kid and makes a positive impact in their life.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Drawing Gig See the World for Good and Fun Food Reward is Inspired by Super Sweet Girl InaMinute!!"

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makeapositiveimpact @recruitingforgood

See the World for Good is a super sweet creative gig for awesome talented kids to draw what they love about the world. Kids learn to appreciate, discover, and express the beauty that exists within themselves…honor their contribution, feelings, and uniqueness. Once kid completes gig, they earn a $10 Fun Food Gift Card (Donuts, Ice Cream, or Pizza) from Recruiting for Good; and pays forward the experience to another kid. Inspired by InaMinute. To Learn More Visit www.SeetheWorldforGood.com

Love to help kids and dining out? Now you can do both. Simply participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. Refer a company hiring professional staff to earn a $2500 dining gift card and enjoy Good Food in The Hood. And with your help, we can sponsor more sweet gigs for kids to make a positive impact. Visit www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

InaMinute is a girl currently participating in our monthly Mom and Me Lunch Gig. Recruiting for Good sponsors lunch in NJ, and InaMinute writes dining review (takes pictures, experiences the best dining, and writes foodie reviews). To learn more visit www.MomandMeLunch.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
