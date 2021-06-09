Recruiting for Good Creates Pay It Forward Drawing Gig "See the World for Good"
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good funds and creates meaningful gigs for kids to have fun fulfilling experiences, learn values, and make a positive impact.
Recruiting for Good creates super sweet pay it forward drawing gig for kids, "See The World for Good."
Once kid completes their sweet drawing (what they love most about the world); they earn a $10 fun food gift card (Donuts, Ice Cream, or Pizza) from Recruiting for Good.
And The Kid Pays Forward The Experience to another kid and makes a positive impact in their life.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Drawing Gig See the World for Good and Fun Food Reward is Inspired by Super Sweet Girl InaMinute!!"
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makeapositiveimpact @recruitingforgood
See the World for Good is a super sweet creative gig for awesome talented kids to draw what they love about the world. Kids learn to appreciate, discover, and express the beauty that exists within themselves…honor their contribution, feelings, and uniqueness. Once kid completes gig, they earn a $10 Fun Food Gift Card (Donuts, Ice Cream, or Pizza) from Recruiting for Good; and pays forward the experience to another kid. Inspired by InaMinute. To Learn More Visit www.SeetheWorldforGood.com
InaMinute is a girl currently participating in our monthly Mom and Me Lunch Gig. Recruiting for Good sponsors lunch in NJ, and InaMinute writes dining review (takes pictures, experiences the best dining, and writes foodie reviews). To learn more visit www.MomandMeLunch.com
