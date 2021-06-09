Leading Distribution & Logistics Company Selects Missouri For New Investment

Frozen Food Express (FFE) Transportation Services, Inc., a leading nationwide temperature-controlled transportation and warehousing provider, is expanding its business with a new transportation and logistics facility in Butler, Missouri. The company is investing nearly $6 million and creating nearly 60 new jobs in the region.

“Missouri’s central location and business-friendly environment is a leading destination for transportation and logistics companies like this one, and we are excited to welcome FFE Transportation to Missouri,” said Governor Mike Parson. “FFE is bringing good-paying jobs and economic opportunities to Missourians in this rural community. We look forward to working together as FFE finds success and grows within our state.”

FFE Transportation utilizes industry-leading equipment and technology to provide a variety of service offerings to its customers. The company selected Butler for their newest transportation and logistics facility due to its robust workforce and friendly business climate. The good paying jobs created by this new facility will have a significant impact in the area and, on average, will pay well above the county’s average wage.

“We are very excited about expanding our operation into the Butler region,” said Jim Richards, President and CEO of FFE Transportation. “We look forward to working closely with the community and being a great partner.”

For their expansion, FFE Transportation used the Missouri Works program, an incentive tool to help companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also partnering with Missouri One Start to provide tailored recruitment assistance to meet the company’s specific workforce needs. Missouri One Start’s professional training network ensures companies have the right workforce with the right skillset when they need it.

What state and local leaders are saying

“We are thrilled that FFE Transportation is investing in Missouri,” said Missouri Partnership CEO Subash Alias. “Our state is a leading location for companies in distribution and logistics thanks to our strategic location in the center of the country. FFE Transportation’s investment in Missouri further solidifies our state’s crucial role in the food supply chain.”

“FFE Transportation’s expansion in Butler demonstrates Missouri’s strategic advantages for logistics operations,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “Companies like FFE continue to choose the Show Me State for our world-class workforce and top-rated business climate, and we are proud to welcome them to Missouri.”

“Butler, being the electric city we are, is electrified that FFE Transportation has selected our community for their new transportation and logistics facility,” said Mayor Jim Henry. “FFE Transportation and the City of Butler are a wonderful fit together. We are thrilled about the 60 new jobs it will bring to the area. We plan to build a long-lasting partnership with FFE Transportation and welcome them to our community.”

About FFE Transportation

Founded in 1943, Frozen Food Express Transportation Services has grown into the largest asset-based temperature-controlled LTL transportation and warehousing provider in the U.S. FFE’s strategic vision is to be the premier temperature-controlled LTL carrier in North America. The company leverages its core competencies to provide the best service in all aspects of its offerings. FFE offers a variety of services from dedicated services that provide a solution based on each customer’s specific needs to expedited shipping services. Learn more.