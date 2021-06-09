COVID-19 Daily Update 6-9-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 41-year old male from Lincoln County, a 58-year old male from Mineral County, an 85-year old male from Ohio County, a 67-year old female from Boone County, a 79-year old female from Berkeley County, another 79-year old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, a 97-year old male from Hampshire County, a 56-year old male from Raleigh County, a 60-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old female from Hampshire County, an 84-year old female from Mercer County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Putnam County, a 70-year old female from McDowell County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year old female from Cabell County, an 86-year old male from Jefferson County, a 78-year old male from Boone County, a 65-year old female from Cabell County, a 69-year old female from Cabell County, and an 86-year old female from Kanawha County.
Please note that eighteen of the 24 deaths reported in today’s dashboard report are a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate. Fifteen of the deaths were from April and May.
“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine is the most powerful way to prevent further loss of life to this devastating disease.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,508), Berkeley (12,763), Boone (2,164), Braxton (992), Brooke (2,241), Cabell (8,832), Calhoun (372), Clay (540), Doddridge (630), Fayette (3,532), Gilmer (875), Grant (1,304), Greenbrier (2,872), Hampshire (1,914), Hancock (2,837), Hardy (1,563), Harrison (6,097), Jackson (2,223), Jefferson (4,766), Kanawha (15,403), Lewis (1,273), Lincoln (1,569), Logan (3,255), Marion (4,610), Marshall (3,528), Mason (2,042), McDowell (1,609), Mercer (5,092), Mineral (2,967), Mingo (2,712), Monongalia (9,374), Monroe (1,193), Morgan (1,222), Nicholas (1,882), Ohio (4,299), Pendleton (723), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,943), Putnam (5,303), Raleigh (6,998), Randolph (2,819), Ritchie (754), Roane (654), Summers (854), Taylor (1,262), Tucker (545), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,949), Wayne (3,176), Webster (538), Wetzel (1,379), Wirt (453), Wood (7,912), Wyoming (2,032).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Morgan, Putnam, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
Doddridge County
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
Morgan County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Putnam County
Ritchie County
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV
Tyler/Wetzel Counties
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV