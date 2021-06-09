NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / Aggravated Assault & Unlawful Trespass
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B501214
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/08/21, 1100 hours
LOCATION: 353 Billings Farm Road, Ripton, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault & Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Peter Kosmorsky
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown/Undetermined at this time
VICTIM: Michael Connors
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homer, AK
INJURIES:
Accused: minor abrasions and bruising
Victim: Minor lacerations to both arms
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/08/21 at approximately 1100 hours, Troopers responded to a report of an assault that had occurred in the Town of Ripton. Upon arrival, Troopers determined Peter Kosmorsky had assaulted Michael Connors after unlawfully trespassing. As Connors was attempting to get away from the assault in his vehicle, Kosmorsky clung to the side of Connors vehicle and was dragged for approximately 1/10th of a mile down a gravel driveway while still assaulting Connors before falling away into a ditch. Kosmorsky was subsequently placed under arrest for aggravated assault and unlawful trespass. Kosmorsky was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, and later released with conditions of release and a citation into Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/9/21, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: NO
**Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.