Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,387 in the last 365 days.

NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / Aggravated Assault & Unlawful Trespass

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501214

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/08/21, 1100 hours

LOCATION: 353 Billings Farm Road, Ripton, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault & Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Peter Kosmorsky

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown/Undetermined at this time

 

VICTIM: Michael Connors

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homer, AK

INJURIES:

Accused: minor abrasions and bruising

Victim: Minor lacerations to both arms

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/08/21 at approximately 1100 hours, Troopers responded to a report of an assault that had occurred in the Town of Ripton. Upon arrival, Troopers determined Peter Kosmorsky had assaulted Michael Connors after unlawfully trespassing. As Connors was attempting to get away from the assault in his vehicle, Kosmorsky clung to the side of Connors vehicle and was dragged for approximately 1/10th of a mile down a gravel driveway while still assaulting Connors before falling away into a ditch. Kosmorsky was subsequently placed under arrest for aggravated assault and unlawful trespass. Kosmorsky was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, and later released with conditions of release and a citation into Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/9/21, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: NO    

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NO

 **Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / Aggravated Assault & Unlawful Trespass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.