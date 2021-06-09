NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / Aggravated Assault & Unlawful Trespass

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501214

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/08/21, 1100 hours

LOCATION: 353 Billings Farm Road, Ripton, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault & Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Peter Kosmorsky

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown/Undetermined at this time

VICTIM: Michael Connors

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homer, AK

INJURIES:

Accused: minor abrasions and bruising

Victim: Minor lacerations to both arms

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/08/21 at approximately 1100 hours, Troopers responded to a report of an assault that had occurred in the Town of Ripton. Upon arrival, Troopers determined Peter Kosmorsky had assaulted Michael Connors after unlawfully trespassing. As Connors was attempting to get away from the assault in his vehicle, Kosmorsky clung to the side of Connors vehicle and was dragged for approximately 1/10th of a mile down a gravel driveway while still assaulting Connors before falling away into a ditch. Kosmorsky was subsequently placed under arrest for aggravated assault and unlawful trespass. Kosmorsky was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, and later released with conditions of release and a citation into Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/9/21, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NO

**Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.