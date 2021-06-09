Press Release - Middlesex Barracks / DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302194
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 06/09/21 AT APPROXIMATELY 1500 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: RIPLEY RD, WATERBURY CENTER, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: ROBIN FARNSWORTH
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/08/2021, at approximately 1500 hours, the Vermont
State Police was called to a residence located on Ripley Rd. in Waterbury
Center, VT. Through subsequent investigation, it was determined Robin Farnsworth
had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway, under the influence of an
intoxicating substance. Farnsworth was taken into custody and transported to
Middlesex Barracks for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Farnsworth was
later transported to Chittenden County Correctional Center to undergo
detoxification.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/25/21
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648