Press Release - Middlesex Barracks / DUI

CASE#: 21A302194

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 06/09/21 AT APPROXIMATELY 1500 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: RIPLEY RD, WATERBURY CENTER, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: ROBIN FARNSWORTH

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/08/2021, at approximately 1500 hours, the Vermont

State Police was called to a residence located on Ripley Rd. in Waterbury

Center, VT. Through subsequent investigation, it was determined Robin Farnsworth

had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway, under the influence of an

intoxicating substance. Farnsworth was taken into custody and transported to

Middlesex Barracks for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Farnsworth was

later transported to Chittenden County Correctional Center to undergo

detoxification.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/25/21

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

