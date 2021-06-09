Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,387 in the last 365 days.

Press Release - Middlesex Barracks / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A302194

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER                           

STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS                    

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/09/21 AT APPROXIMATELY 1500 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: RIPLEY RD, WATERBURY CENTER, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: ROBIN FARNSWORTH                                               

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/08/2021, at approximately 1500 hours, the Vermont

State Police was called to a residence located on Ripley Rd. in Waterbury

Center, VT. Through subsequent investigation, it was determined Robin Farnsworth

had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway, under the influence of an

intoxicating substance. Farnsworth was taken into custody and transported to

Middlesex Barracks for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Farnsworth was

later transported to Chittenden County Correctional Center to undergo

detoxification.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:    06/25/21        

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

You just read:

Press Release - Middlesex Barracks / DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.