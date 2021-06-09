Growth Prompts LG Networks to Relocate Offices

LG Networks Relocates Offices to NorthCreek Place

LG Networks, Inc. has relocated to a new office space as of June 1, 2021.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LG Networks, Inc., a leading Dallas/Ft. Worth area managed service provider (MSP), has relocated to a new office space as of June 1, 2021, as it celebrates a decade of helping small and medium sized businesses with their outsourced IT needs.

LG Networks’ new offices are located in the NorthCreek Place building at 9441 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway in Dallas, TX, less than 3 miles from the company’s previous offices. The new office space will be nearly 7,000 square feet to accommodate the company’s spectacular growth.

“LG Networks is a growing company that has been working with small and medium sized businesses in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area to provide high quality managed IT services for over a decade,” said the company’s founder and CEO, Lou Garcia. “In the new office space, we will be able to provide our clients with world-class computer support, managed network services, IT consulting for many years to come.”

Founded in 2010, LG Networks began operations with just four employees in a 700 square foot office space. Since 2013, the LG Networks offices have been in a 4,000 square foot office in the high-rise Gateway Tower building located at 8111 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway. The company now numbers at fifteen full time employees, nearly quadrupling in size since its inception.

As one of the few remaining independently owned MSPs, LG Networks has achieved significant organic growth since its inception in 2010. Today the company oversees the IT solutions of multimillion dollar organizations in industries such as finance, healthcare, aerospace, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and many others.

About LG Networks, Inc.

LG Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of IT Computer Support and Managed Network Services including network support, website design and development, search engine optimization (SEO), and VoIP solutions. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, LG Networks has helped small and medium sized business in the DFW area and beyond find quality outsourced IT solutions at flexible prices.

For more information, contact LG Networks at (972) 528-6546 or visit www.lgnetworksinc.com.