LG Networks Achieves Microsoft Gold Partner Status

LG Networks, Inc. is proud to announce that it has achieved Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Cloud Productivity.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LG Networks, Inc., the leading provider of Managed Services, IT Support, and Network Support in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area, is proud to announce that it has achieved Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Cloud Productivity. A Cloud Productivity competency highlights an organization's skills in delivering innovative Office 365 solutions in applications like Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Teams, and Skype for Business.

Microsoft Gold certified partners gain access to the latest Microsoft technology products and services, as well as ongoing training and empowerment. By achieving Microsoft Gold Partner Status, LG Networks demonstrates the highest level of technical excellence with Microsoft technologies and its commitment to meet the constantly evolving need of customers for a secure, productive, and collaborative workplace environment.

“Only one percent of companies in the Microsoft Partner Network achieve gold distinction,” said Lou Garcia, CEO of LG Networks. “We consider it a privilege to be able to offer our customers the support that being a Microsoft Gold certified partner entails.”

After meeting the strict technical requirement guidelines and standards, LG Networks was able to demonstrate its best-in-class capability for Microsoft Gold status consideration. As a Gold partner, LG Networks receives the benefits of a deeper working relationship with Microsoft.

“By achieving a Gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. “These partners have a deep expertise that puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem, and their proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions.”

About LG Networks, Inc.

LG Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of IT Computer Support and Managed Network Services including network support, website design and development, search engine optimization (SEO), and VoIP solutions. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, LG Networks has helped small and medium sized business in the DFW area and beyond find quality outsourced IT solutions at flexible prices.

For more information, contact LG Networks at (972) 528-6546 or visit www.lgnetworksinc.com.