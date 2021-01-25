LG Networks Celebrates 10th Anniversary

LG Networks, Inc. celebrates a decade of helping small and medium sized businesses with their outsourced IT needs.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LG Networks, Inc., a leading Dallas/Ft. Worth area managed service provider (MSP), celebrates a decade of helping small and medium sized businesses with their outsourced IT needs. As one of the few remaining independently owned MSPs, LG Networks has achieved significant organic growth since its inception in 2010. Today the company oversees the IT support of multimillion dollar organizations in industries such as finance, healthcare, aerospace, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and many others.

“I started LG Networks 10 years ago with a client-first philosophy and a firm commitment to delivering high quality managed IT service to our clients,” said the company’s founder and CEO, Lou Garcia. “Ten years later, this philosophy still remains as one of the company’s foundational hallmarks.”

LG Networks has grown from four original employees when it was founded in 2010, to now fifteen full time employees, nearly quadrupling in size. The company has also since moved from its previous location, a 700 square foot office space, to its current address at a premiere, luxury high-rise building located at 8111 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway in Dallas, TX. Later this year, LG Networks will celebrate another milestone as it moves its headquarters to a newly renovated 6,000 square foot office space within the same building.

LG Networks has also since earned Microsoft Gold Partner status, an accomplishment that only one percent of Microsoft partners worldwide ever achieve. This milestone is a testament to the company’s strength of its expertise, and with the company’s continued push to migrate its existing clients to cloud platforms, LG Networks has become a leading provider of Office 365 and Azure solutions.

With the Covid-19 pandemic impacting small and medium sized businesses worldwide, LG Networks has been instrumental in getting its clients ready for remote working environments. Its clients have been able to leverage the company’s cloud, computer networking, and Voice over IP expertise to not only survive but thrive during the difficult period.

About LG Networks, Inc.

LG Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of IT Computer Support and Managed Network Services including network support, website design and development, search engine optimization (SEO), and VoIP solutions. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, LG Networks has helped small and medium sized business in the DFW area and beyond find quality outsourced IT solutions at flexible prices.

For more information, contact LG Networks at (972) 528-6546 or visit www.lgnetworksinc.com.