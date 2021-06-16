Unisonar and TiMi Studio Group Present Honor of Kings Original Game Soundtrack, Vol. 3
Featuring Academy Award-winning composer Tan Dun and others, Unisonar releases new installment of hugely successful Honor of Kings game music series
We invited Maestro Tan Dun, along with other respected composers, to further portray the features of characters in the game and continue the musical style of eastern epic fantasy”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-awaited Honor of Kings Original Game Soundtrack, Vol. 3 will be released digitally in late June, indulging the passionate fans of the eponymous game around the world with the stunning and sophisticated works by award-winning musicians and artists. The new album is the third installment in a widely acclaimed video game music series — distributed by Unisonar — for Honor of Kings. As one of the world’s biggest multiplayer online battle games, the blockbuster title, developed by TiMi Studio Group, is the first game to average 100 million daily active players.
— Sam Yang, Audio Director of TiMi Studio Group
Released worldwide except in Asia, the new album is produced by TiMi Audio, which is responsible for the design and production of audio modules of all the game titles under TiMi Studio Group, including global hits Arena of Valor and Call of Duty: Mobile.
One of the latest high-profile recruits for the music world of Honor of Kings is renowned Chinese contemporary classical composer and conductor Tan Dun. Captivating the world with his impressive scores for the movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), which have won him an Academy Award and a Grammy Award, the music master came up with five tailor-made tracks for Honor of Kings that are selected in the new album.
Honor of Kings Original Game Soundtrack, Vol. 3 also consists of the heartfelt music by composers Michał Cielecki and Dong Liu, who each wrote two tracks specifically for 2021 Chinese New Year, Qiandan Zhang and Mi Tian. Featured in the previous soundtrack album, the inspirational works by HeartStrings have been once again picked for the new album.
“During the creation of this album, we wanted to go deeper into the inner worlds of these heroic characters so that players would understand and like them better,” said Sam Yang, Audio Director of the TiMi Studio Group. “We invited Maestro Tan Dun, along with other respected composers, to further portray the features of characters in the game and continue the musical style of eastern epic fantasy. We hope that players will join us in the amazing adventures in the world of Honor of Kings.”
A tour de force in the global scene of video game development, TiMi Studio Group does not only focus on the graphics of the games but also the music, inviting various composers from different parts of the world to join hands. Their contribution is one of the reasons the game titles under TiMi Studio Group have resonated well with different communities worldwide, as well as appealing to the traditional video game fan base and beyond.
In commemoration of the masterpieces the musicians and composers have produced for Honor of Kings, TiMi Studio Group has collaborated with Unisonar to distribute the soundtrack albums for the blockbuster. The first installment in the series, Honor of Kings Original Game Soundtrack, Vol. 1, was released digitally on January 25, 2020, followed by the digital release of Honor of Kings Original Game Soundtrack, Vol. 2 on January 28, 2021. Both albums have been passionately sought after by fans and players.
About Unisonar
Unisonar is a Los Angeles-based music label, music production company, and publisher that develops custom music and manages all aspects of music creation from single releases to music libraries for both corporate clients and individual artists. Unisonar specializes in producing and promoting musical content for entertainment enterprises that provide the Asian and Western markets with television, movies, and video games. As a team of accomplished composers and industry experts, Unisonar is dedicated to advancing the careers of our artists and delivering positive results all while building synergy across the global music community. For more information visit unisonar.com.
About TiMi Studio Group
TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is a leading global video game development and operation team headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Chengdu, China. TiMi strives to create high quality, high fidelity and highly accessible games across a wide variety of genres. Founded in 2008, TiMi has developed a string of hit titles including Honor of Kings, Speed Drifters, Saint Seiya: Awakening, CrossFire: Legends, and most recently, Call of Duty: Mobile. TiMi is working on several new titles, including with The Pokémon Company on Pokémon UNITE, the first strategic Pokémon team battle game.
Wendy Freeman
Unisonar Inc
contact@unisonar.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter