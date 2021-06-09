IPS Packaging & Automation Assists with COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging
In the race to quickly provide COVID-19 vaccines, IPS Packaging & Automation performed a key role in designing packaging solutions needed to safely ship them.FOUNTAIN INN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the recent race to quickly provide COVID-19 vaccines to the masses, IPS Packaging & Automation (www.ipack.com) performed a key role in designing effective packaging solutions needed to safely ship and distribute the vaccines throughout the United States. The packaging materials and automated equipment supplier is honored to have played a crucial part in this historic solution to a problem affecting people around the globe.
These vaccines are an important step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide and allowing the daily life to return to normal. IPS Packaging & Automation was pleased to be able to provide a portion of the packaging materials that were necessary to ensuring that these essential vaccines arrived to their destinations under the required specifications and in correct working condition.
The packaging company’s portion of the vaccine protection solution was a component of the cold chain system, which is used for maintaining a product’s required temperature throughout transit, handling, and storage. IPS Packaging & Automation helped design plastic corrugated inserts that are situated into boxes containing multiple COVID-19 vaccines in order to keep them at the correct temperature so they would be safe for distribution upon arrival at pharmacies and other medical facilities.
When discussing this packaging undertaking, Chad Hills, a Packaging Engineer with the company who took lead on the project, stated that “This project produced challenges that our team was well-equipped to handle. We understood that lives were quite literally at stake, so our team of expert packaging engineers and specialists worked diligently to assist in finding the right solution for this project. In order to deploy this vaccine safely, it needed to be kept at the right temperature by utilizing cold chain packaging materials that we knew could withstand the rigorous demands that would be placed on it throughout every step of the process. I believe that we did our part exceptionally well and am glad to have played a small role in that. Our work was efficient, accurate, and allowed the vaccine to quickly go to market so that it could start saving lives as soon as possible."
To mark this momentous occasion, the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History has acquired the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine packaging, including the plastic corrugated insert designed by IPS Packaging & Automation, to make it part of its exhibit on the pandemic.
The team of packaging engineers at IPS Packaging & Automation who collaborated on this effort specializes in helping customers control and reduce rising costs. Oftentimes, these costs are associated with anything from freight and damaged goods to materials, product design, and labor. For further information, the company invites you to review their many available engineering solutions, which are offered to customers at no additional charge:
https://www.ipack.com/packaging-engineering
