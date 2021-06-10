Global Pediatric Vaccine Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Pediatric Vaccine Market 2021-2030

Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global pediatric vaccine market is expected to grow from $28.97 billion in 2020 to $32.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $49.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.4%. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as tuberculosis, diphtheria, and pneumonia in the age group of 15 years and below will contribute to the growth of the pediatric vaccines market.

The pediatric vaccines market consists of sales of pediatric vaccines and its related services used to provide immunity to infants and children for specific diseases. The pediatric vaccine is a preparation of killed microorganisms, living attenuated organisms, or living fully virulent organisms that are administered to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases among children. Pediatric vaccines are used in childhood immunization schedules to enhance a child’s immunity or prevent diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza, Hepatitis B, polio, and many other infectious and non-infectious diseases.

Trends In The Global Pediatric Vaccine Market

The demand for novel vaccines is steadily growing to deliver improved immunization against challenging infectious diseases (e.g. tuberculosis, HIV/ AIDS) and non-communicable chronic diseases such as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Novel approaches to vaccine development include structural immunogenic design, gene-based vaccine platforms, and effective adjuvant recombinant antigen formulations. To meet the increasing demand for novel vaccines, there is a continuous quest for pediatric vaccine manufacturers and developers for innovation of vaccine design and manufacturing technologies. For instance, in January 2020, Hilleman laboratories, global research, and development organization, has announced their plans to develop a novel vaccine against Group B Streptococcus, a major cause for neonatal infections in women, in the area of maternal and child health.

Global Pediatric Vaccine Market Segments:

The global pediatric vaccine market is further segmented based on type, technology, application and geography.

By Vaccine Type: Monovalent, Multivalent

By Technology: Live Attenuated, Inactivated, Toxoid, Conjugate, Other Technologies

By Application: Infectious Disease, Allergy, Cancer

By Geography: The global pediatric vaccine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2021 provides pediatric vaccine global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global pediatric vaccine market, pediatric vaccine market share, pediatric vaccine global market players, pediatric vaccine market segments and geographies, pediatric vaccine global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares. The pediatric vaccine global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Pediatric Vaccine Market Organizations Covered: GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co., Inc., Indian Immunologicals Limited, AstraZeneca plc, CSL Limited, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

