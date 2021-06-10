Global E-Sports Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The E-Sports Market 2021-2030

E-Sports Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘E-Sports Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global e-sports market is expected grow from $0.97 billion in 2020 to $1.28 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23%. The rising demand for video games and increasing awareness of e-sports contribute to the growth of the e-sports market.

The e-sports market consists of sales of e-sports and related services. E-sports or electronic sports are team-based sports played online and are supported by electronic systems in which all the functions are performed through a human-computer interface. E-sports are played by professional gamers that are sponsored by business organizations, or from sporting organizations.

Trends In The Global E-Sports Market

E-sports companies are investing in innovative new e-sports platform for increasing their revenue and expanding their consumer base and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in 2019, in Africa, NickX, an e-sports platform, launched by Viacom provides children with a tournament platform, using Nickelodeon gaming content.

Global E-Sports Market Segments:

The global e-sports market is further segmented based on game, platform, revenue and geography.

By Game: Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), Real Time Strategy, First Person Shooter, Fighting And Sports

By Platform: PC, Console, Mobile, Others

By Revenue Source: Sponsorship, Advertising, Merchandise & Tickets, Publisher Fees, Media Rights

By Geography: The global e-sports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

E-Sports Market Organizations Covered: Modern Times Group MTG AB, Activision Blizzard Inc., Gfinity, PLC, Turner Broadcasting System, Valve Corporation, Tencent, And Electronic Arts, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

