Krishna Kutty and Ziv Haklili Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis
Krishna Kutty, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of Kuroshio Consulting Inc.. Ziv Haklili, Co-Founder of Scale
Krishna Kutty, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of Kuroshio Consulting Inc.
Can you recommend 5 things that need to be done on a broader societal level to close the gender wage gap. Please share a story or example for each.
Transparency in pay helps women ask for equitable pay and pay raises. Equalize knowledge, as when pay and bonus criteria are a closely guarded secret, women tend to suffer the most. Providing salary ranges in job postings and continuing to be transparent about bonuses and salary bands, helps both candidates and the company, as you are rooting the conversation in skills, experience, potential, and role responsibilities, not solely on negotiation prowess.
Address occupational sex segregation. Gender pay disparities on a global basis are driven in large part by occupational sex segregation, and so governments should continue to provide incentives for firms in male dominated sectors to hire and retain more women, and vice-versa.
Undertake mandatory gender pay audits. Governments should make it compulsory that part of an employer’s responsibilities include conducting regular gender pay audits and developing action plans to eradicate the gaps. Non-compliance should result in meaningful penalties.
Assist women’s careers throughout their tenure. Beyond recruitment efforts, once women become your organization’s employees, include specific provisions and measures that support women’s careers.
Have leadership focused on reducing the daily microaggressions that collectively result in women looking for other careers.
Develop sponsorship programs for women in middle management to broaden their exposure and lessen the perceived “confidence gap” that are attributed to women. Gaining the opportunity to participate in stretch roles early in their career helps close the confidence gap women may experience early on.
5. Provide paid parental leave and flexible working hours
COVID has shown us that the burden of childcare continues to rest predominantly with women.
Providing paid parental leave, including some use-or-lose quotas for fathers, along with flexible working hours, would allow more women to remain in the workforce.
The full interview is available here
Ziv Haklili, Co-Founder of Scale
Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?
I think that one of the major tipping points in the first years of running our business was when I started using mental models. As an entrepreneur, you often find yourself working nonstop for your business and things can get overwhelming fast. Mental models provide a way to quickly make better decisions and better assess how things work. When you apply them correctly, they can dramatically change the way you work and even live your life. One of my favorite methods that I try to use every week is the pareto principle which helps me make decisions and prioritize my actions for the week/month and even year.
The Pareto principle states that for many different events, roughly 80% of the effects are from 20% of the causes In business terms, you yield 80% of the results from 20% of your efforts. To break it down further in the context of a company selling products, typically, 80% of your revenue will come from 20% of your products. So if you invest more of your time and efforts tackling the correct 20%, you will invariably gain better results.
None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?
One of the key factors to our success as a company has been the strong partnership and synergy between myself, my co-founder and our third partner. Each of us brings a unique perspective, knowledge and expertise that has allowed us to grow and prosper throughout the years while remaining entirely bootstrapped. I believe that the spirit of collaboration between us has extended to the culture of our company and really empowered everyone to operate as a hive mind towards our common goals.
You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂
We are currently working on our debut book on how women, specifically women of color, can better navigate their career paths in male dominated workplaces in corporate America. Stay tuned!
Finish reading the interview here
