Transformation Women's Retreat in Rancho Santa Fe, California
Realign, Reignite and Level Up Through Life Changing Content and NetworkingLOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You're invite to come join the Transformation Women's Retreat by Hosts, Lisa A. Holmes MSHR and Dr. Andrea Carter Best MD. Whether you're a stay at home Mom, CEO or Entrepreneur, there's something special that has been curated just for you.
This experience is all about women's health through self awareness, active processes and creating something new. The life changing content is built upon eight pillars and delivered by dynamic female speakers in the areas of:
Career Development
Physical Life and Health
Personal Strengths and Growth
Financial Wellness
Mental and Mindset
Relational Wellness
Spiritual Wellness and Motivation
Fun and Social Wellness
There are two ways to participate in the amazing event Thursday, August 5, 2021 to Sunday, August 8, 2021.
1. Onsite at the sprawling estate in Rancho Santa Fe, California
Over 4 days and 3 nights, onsite guest will check in at Casa Cielo, a 4800 sq ft private estate home, located in a 24 hour guard gated community with captivating views of the mountains, city and pacific ocean. The home features fountains light and bright open space with two fireplaces, high ceilings, a fully appointed chef's kitchen, luxurious bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, over sized family/classroom, indoor/outdoor living room, office and more.
This package include content, assessments, books, guides and activities across all eight pillars, meals, transportation to and from activities, luxury goodie gift box and a business networking publication.
San Diego is 23.6 miles from the accommodation, while Temecula is 30.4 miles from the property. While the San Diego International Airport is only 22.4 miles away.
2. Virtual via a unique live stream platform
This packages provides the ability to view the content delivered by speakers via the live streaming platform, V-Unite. It creates a secure virtual environment for attendees to feel like they're attending a physical live event. It includes engaging and interactive areas for networking.
Upon conclusion of the retreat, the transformation process will:
Guide you in moving in intention
Guide you to reach your potential
Keep you focused on what's important
Eliminate unnecessary stress
Increase your confidence and get you re-motivated
Train your brain into that winning mindset
Understand yourself better and identify blind spots
Improve your relationships and communication skills
Understand yourself and your purpose
Lisa A. Holmes MSHR is CEO of Strategic Performance of Los Angeles where she's and expert in Human Capital strategies, Leadership Development, Executive Coaching and Organizational Effectiveness. She's been a media contributor for Fast Company, Money Magazine, Thrive Global, Rework and other media outlet.
Holmes is a best selling Author of the career book, Job Hunting. NOW What? Keeping It Real in A Modern Career Search. And, a health and wellness lifestyle guru, Lisa is the CEO of Honey + Company and Cooking Show Host of Be Well + Live Well With Lisa.
Speaker, psychiatrist and nutritionist Dr Andrea Carter Best MD has been serving communities for over 25 years. With training in General Medicine, Pediatrics, Psychiatry, Chemistry, and Nutrition, her wellness private practice, encompasses both Eastern and Western Medicine, incorporating traditional medicine as well as naturopathic options such as nutrition, vitamins/supplements, herbs/oils, teas, sleep hygiene, meditations, movement plans, writing exercises, relaxation techniques, and cognitive reframing exercises.
Based out of Santa Monica, California, Dr. Best offers workshops and virtual meetings to help individuals tap into their own inherent power and potential by guiding them in removing resistance or obstacles and offering holistic approaches that lead to Full Wellness, Joy, Peace, Self Healing and Vitality.
Linda LoRe, CEO of InJoy Global will be honored as the 2021 Art of Leadership Recipient and Keynote Speaker. LoRe is an an exceptional business woman, executive leader and philanthropist.
In her 25+ year-career as a CEO of world-renowned brands, Linda LoRe is recognized as one of the top developmental and brand strategists of her time. Her extensive experience includes building consumer companies from the ground up, revitalizing storied brands and breathing new life into comer favorites. She has been a prominent leader in some of the country's most successful corporations, including Avon Products, Procter and Gamble, May Corporation (now Macy’s) Giorgio Beverly Hills and Frederick’s of Hollywood.
She is presently the CEO for InJoy, a Global company, devoted to turning the workplace back into an engaged and profitable place of business. She is a sought after coach for senior executives and consults with senior management in strategic development and crisis management.
On the agenda are some powerhouse women industry leaders that will presenting priceless context to include:
Amanda Jaggard, Executive Coach and Partner with Novus Global
Regina Korossy, AMS, Financial Advisor for Edward Jones
Felice Carlton, DNP, RN, FNP-C, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Certified Integrative Health Coach, and Possibility Strategist
Alissa Circle, CEO Pollinate Media Group , Author of a creative life and style blog, Lil Bit City, Lil Bit Country
Dr. Anita Polite Wilson, CEO of Dr. Anita Enterprise, Team Building, Leadership Development Strategist and Coach
Dupé Aleru, Award-Winning Motivational Speaker, Life Coach, Digital Influencer, and Producer
The Corporate Sponsors include: InJoy, Novus Global, Hoka One, Soothe and Homwork.
To register for the event, go to: https://tri.ps/201eb. Early bird registration ends on June 30, 2021
Lisa Holmes
Strategic Performance of Los Angeles
