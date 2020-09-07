Honey+Company Launches Lifestyle Company
The go-to site that inspires you to be well and live well.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most have known Lisa A Holmes MSHR in her 30+ years as a Human Resources executive. She's worked for and has consulted with some of the best Fortune 500 and privately held employers in the world. Strategic Performance of Los Angeles, where Lisa is the Chief Business Strategist focuses on helping organizations increase revenue, align resources and enhance the customer experience through Human Resource Consulting, Leadership Training, Executive Coaching, Strategic Planning, HR On Demand and Outplacement Services. She hosts an annual women's leadership retreat for professional women.
Lisa authored the best selling book, Job Hunting. NOW What? Keeping it Real In The Modern Career Search. A comprehensive guide to help candidates hone their hunting skills, land and keep the desired job in an ever-changing market. This practical guide to the modern career search will help job seekers better understand the emotional journey of the job search, how to create a stellar résumé, develop strong communication skills, get insider knowledge of what HR and recruiters look for in a candidate.
Holmes has been a Media Contributor for Money Magazine, Readers Digest, Career Builder, ReWork, Clutch and several others media outlets.
In her career, Lisa's been passionate about training and coaching professionals to unleash their full potential to gain career success. While helping so many others be their best, she silently managed a health issue which resulted in her gaining 100 lbs.
After struggling with this condition for more than 20 years, Lisa had a pivotal moment that led to conquering the disease and losing the weight and regaining her life. Now, she wants to share her journey to Be Well & Live Well with others. Through her social media interaction, Lisa will inspire and introduce viewers to high quality, unique artisan products that will activate them to live at their best.
Tune in on September 16. 2020 at 7pm PST to join the Facebook Live Launch Party. She'll display some hand selected, unique artisan products. It wouldn't be a party without some GIVEAWAYS.
