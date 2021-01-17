Lisa A. Holmes, Health and Wellness Lifestyle Guru Lands Cooking Show
Be Well + Live Well with LisaLOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa A. Holmes, southern California-based Health and Wellness Lifestyle Guru and Super Foodie will host a new show Be Well + Live Well With Lisa on Taste On T.V. The shows premiere schedule is pending release.
Taste On T.V., a 24-hour all cooking and lifestyle channel dedicated to highlighting the voices, culture, and food of African-Americans and people of color that showcases the marvel and splendor of culinary traditions that pleases palates across the globe on RoKu T.V. Since launching on September 4, 2020, it’s already been well received with more than 1 million views and 3 million impressions.
Lisa A. Holmes is a best-selling Author and Media Contributor for Money Magazine,Fast Company, Thrive Global, Authority Magazine and others. Holmes is CEO of Honey + Company, a health and wellness lifestyle company that showcases artisan and fair trade beauty, electronics, food, home decor and wellness products and services.
While coaching others to be successful for more than 20 years, she silently struggled with a medical condition which resulted in gaining 100 lbs. A pivotal moment led to her conquering the disease, losing the weight and regaining back her life.
Now, viewers can share in her journey to Be Well + Live Well. She’ll inspire and introduce audiences to a variety of tasty dishes, unique products and adventures that will activate you to live as your best self.
