St. Albans Barracks / Driving Under the Influence Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A201953

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: June 6th 2021 at 0115 Hours

STREET: Fairfield Road

TOWN: Fletcher

ACCUSED: Bart Everman

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 6th 2021 at 0115 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a single vehicle moped crash at the intersection of Fairfield Road and Rugg Road in the town of Fletcher. Upon their arrival, Troopers identified the operator of the moped as Bart Everman. Subsequent investigation revealed, Everman had been operating the moped under the influence of alcohol prior to the crash. Ultimately, Everman was transported to the Northwest Medical Center by Fairfax Rescue due to suspected minor injuries where he was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on July 19th 2021 at 1000 hours in order to face the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: July 19th 2021 at 1000 Hours

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: None