St. Albans Barracks / Driving Under the Influence Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A201953
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 6th 2021 at 0115 Hours
STREET: Fairfield Road
TOWN: Fletcher
ACCUSED: Bart Everman
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 6th 2021 at 0115 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a single vehicle moped crash at the intersection of Fairfield Road and Rugg Road in the town of Fletcher. Upon their arrival, Troopers identified the operator of the moped as Bart Everman. Subsequent investigation revealed, Everman had been operating the moped under the influence of alcohol prior to the crash. Ultimately, Everman was transported to the Northwest Medical Center by Fairfax Rescue due to suspected minor injuries where he was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on July 19th 2021 at 1000 hours in order to face the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: July 19th 2021 at 1000 Hours
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: None