Derby Barracks/ VCOR/ Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications/ Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501596
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/20/2021 @ approximately 1715 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Street, Orleans
VIOLATION:
1. VCOR
2. Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications
3. Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Jason Metras
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VICTIM: Terra Verge
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/20/2021 at approximately 1715 hours, the Vermont State Police received report from Verge that Metras violated his conditions of release by not abiding by his curfew. Through further investigation it became known Metras had threatened, harassed and annoyed Verge by use of electronic telephone and had intentionally caused damage to her vehicle, along with violating his curfew condition. Metras was cited to appear in the Orleans County Criminal Court and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.