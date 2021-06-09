Derby Barracks/ VCOR/ Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications/ Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A501596

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/20/2021 @ approximately 1715 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Street, Orleans

VIOLATION:

1. VCOR

2. Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications

3. Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Jason Metras

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VICTIM: Terra Verge

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/20/2021 at approximately 1715 hours, the Vermont State Police received report from Verge that Metras violated his conditions of release by not abiding by his curfew. Through further investigation it became known Metras had threatened, harassed and annoyed Verge by use of electronic telephone and had intentionally caused damage to her vehicle, along with violating his curfew condition. Metras was cited to appear in the Orleans County Criminal Court and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2021 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.