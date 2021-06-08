For immediate release: June 8, 2021 (21-147)

Pierce County pharmacy technician license suspended on allegations of attempted murder and kidnapping

OLYMPIA – The Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission immediately suspended the license of Pierce County pharmacy technician David Clarke-Levy (VA.00047141) pending further legal action.

Clarke-Levy has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping in Pierce County Superior Court. Clarke-Levy allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and told her that he was going to kill her and then kill himself. Charges state that he then forced his victim into his car at gunpoint.

Clarke-Levy cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and to ask for a hearing.

Clarke-Levy’s certified nursing assistant credential was suspended on May 25, 2021.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Pharmacy Commission regulates pharmacists’ in Washington. The Commission establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms and discipline. Rules, policies and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to state residents.

