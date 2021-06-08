Legal Aid wants to make it easy for domestic violence victims to continue to testify remotely post pandemic

(Subscription required) During the pandemic, the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles built a remote hearing studio for accusers to testify remotely in domestic violence cases. Now, as the courts resume in-person proceedings, Legal Aid says it wants to make the studio a permanent tool for people to testify without sitting in the room as their alleged abusers, and to replicate the studio in other locations.
