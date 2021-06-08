Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash/ 21A102055

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A102055                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise

STATION: VSP Williston                 

CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: June 8, 2021/ 1215 hours

STREET: Interstate 89

TOWN: South Burlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: I189 Southbound on-ramp

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM87 SB

WEATHER: Clear and dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Suman Pradhan

AGE: 19     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Venza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate to severe drivers side contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Robert B. Genter

AGE: 64    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Cargo Van

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate passenger side contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 8, 2021 at approximately 1215 hours VSP Williston Troopers responded to I89 in South Burlington for the report of a two vehicle motor vehicle crash. Investigation at the scene revealed that Op#1 attempted to merge onto I89 SB from I189 and sideswiped Vh#2 in the passing lane. Neither speed nor impairment were contributing factors in this crash. Both operators were found to possess valid driver’s licenses in VT and there were no injuries. Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Chittenden County Sheriff's Department as well as The South Burlington Fire Department. Op#1 will be mailed a Vermont Civil Traffic Violation pursuant to Title 23 VSA Section 1038 Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, $220.00 and 2 points.    

 

 

 

Williston Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash/ 21A102055

