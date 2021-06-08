Williston Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash/ 21A102055
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A102055
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: June 8, 2021/ 1215 hours
STREET: Interstate 89
TOWN: South Burlington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: I189 Southbound on-ramp
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM87 SB
WEATHER: Clear and dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Suman Pradhan
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Venza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate to severe drivers side contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Robert B. Genter
AGE: 64
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Cargo Van
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate passenger side contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 8, 2021 at approximately 1215 hours VSP Williston Troopers responded to I89 in South Burlington for the report of a two vehicle motor vehicle crash. Investigation at the scene revealed that Op#1 attempted to merge onto I89 SB from I189 and sideswiped Vh#2 in the passing lane. Neither speed nor impairment were contributing factors in this crash. Both operators were found to possess valid driver’s licenses in VT and there were no injuries. Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Chittenden County Sheriff's Department as well as The South Burlington Fire Department. Op#1 will be mailed a Vermont Civil Traffic Violation pursuant to Title 23 VSA Section 1038 Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, $220.00 and 2 points.