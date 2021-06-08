NDDOT delays mowing of state highway ditches to July 5

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin mowing a seven-to-ten-foot clearance along shoulders of state highways the week of July 5. Mowing was originally scheduled to begin next week but has been delayed.

Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-interstate ditches for hay should do so before the state mows these areas. Private mowing is not allowed in medians of four-lane highways.

Mowing in urban areas and portions of roadway with safety concerns may occur before July 5. For more information, contact the respective NDDOT district office in your area.

Bismarck District 701-328-6950

Devils Lake District 701-665-5100

Dickinson District 701-227-6500

Fargo District 701-239-8900

Grand Forks District 701-787-6500

Minot District 701-857-6925

Valley City District 701-845-8800

Williston District 701-774-2700

Additional information and district map can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel/districtinfo.htm.